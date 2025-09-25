‘I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,' says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

His comments came two days after he met Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. Not going to happen,” Mr Trump said in the Oval Office.

"It's time to stop now," he continued, apparently referring to the war in Gaza.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the UN on Friday, and will meet Mr Trump at the White House on Monday.

The US President presented a 21-point plan to end the Gaza war to Arab leaders on Tuesday. It includes a pledge that Israel will not annex the occupied West Bank and that it will freeze building new Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, US and international sources have told The National.

The plan includes the release of all remaining hostages and provides for a long-term truce in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and Israel's gradual withdrawal from the strip. Under the proposal, Hamas's leaders would be allowed to leave Gaza and live in exile abroad.

The plan would also see Israel allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, where starvation is widespread among its estimated two million residents, with pockets of famine.

Palestinians injured in the almost two-year Gaza war will be allowed to leave the devastated territory to receive medical care abroad, along with civilians who wish to leave.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas on the plan. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said it could only move forward if Arab states formally sign on to it.

Mr Barrot said the plan has been in the works for months, drawing on input from European allies and “ideas that all of us have been putting together for past months and years for what a day-after plan would look like”. He said the plan “requires the Arab countries to sign, to endorse it, to be ready to contribute to it”.

US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. Mr Erdogan was at the earlier Arab leaders' meeting with Mr Trump. Bloomberg

Mr Netanyahu has been coming under growing pressure from extremist right-wing members of his government to annex the West Bank, or at least large parts of it, and give Jewish settlement proponents a free hand to expand.

Mr Trump, who met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, told reporters that “we're close to getting some kind of a deal [on Gaza] done”.

“I have to meet with Israel,” he said at the White House. “I think we can get that one done. I hope we can get it done. A lot of people are dying, but we want the hostages back.”

Hamas has repeatedly said it is not willing to disarm unless it is as part of a comprehensive peace deal, although it has suggested that it could become a solely political force and stay out of Gaza's postwar governance and reconstruction.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said in a social media post on Wednesday that the Trump plan was an “important foundation that can be built on”. He did not elaborate but appeared to suggest that Egypt had some reservations.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said a post-war administration in Gaza should be run by a temporary, non-partisan committee working with the Palestinian Authority until a handover of full control is possible.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying for months without success to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Sources said the Trump plan also provided for the reconstruction of Gaza, mainly with funds provided by Arab states, and the policing of the territory by an international force that includes US and Arab troops.

Israel has occupied the West Bank for decades and there are fears it could move to formally annex the Palestinian territory. AFP

The sources said Arab nations, including Egypt, were reluctant to be part of the disarmament of Hamas or policing Gaza, as their participation could pull them into inter-Palestinian fighting.

“The Americans and the Egyptians have opened channels to discuss the plan in detail,” said one of the sources.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 48 hostages, of whom 20 are thought to be alive.

The Gaza war was sparked by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that killed 1,200 people. The militants also took 240 hostages.

Israel's response has been a relentless military campaign that has killed more than 65,400 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities, displaced most of the territory's inhabitants and reduced most built-up areas to rubble.

News of Mr Trump's plan broke as the Israeli military pressed on with a major air and ground offensive on the Palestinian territory's main urban centre, Gaza city, in what it claims is a bid to root out Hamas.

Adla Massoud contributed to this report from the UN.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Scores: Day 4 England 290 & 346

Sri Lanka 336 & 226-7 (target 301) Sri Lanka require another 75 runs with three wickets remaining

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

Stan%20Lee %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Gelb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU %3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)