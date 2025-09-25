Trump to host Erdogan at White House with trade, Gaza and military jets up for discussion

US President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, in a meeting aimed at resettling relations by focusing on defence, trade and regional diplomacy.

At the top of the agenda are major military deals, including Ankara's pursuit of new F-16 fighter jets and upgrades to its existing fleet.

Turkey would also like to rejoin the F-35 programme, after being suspended in 2019 after buying Russian S-400 missile systems.

But there are legal and Congressional obstacles, despite Mr Trump's openness to major deals.

Under US-imposed sanctions known by their acronym Caatsa, Ankara is subject to penalties for making “significant transactions” with Russia’s defence sector – making it difficult for any administration to restore Turkey to the F-35 programme without congressional approval or a formal withdrawal of those sanctions.

Mehmet Ceylan, a former Turkish permanent representative to Nato, said only a high-level compromise – such as deactivating the system indefinitely or returning it to Russia – could ease Caatsa sanctions and reopen the door to F-35 co-operation.

“Without a solid compromise on the future of the S-400 between Turkey and the US, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to find a conducive ground for Turkey to get back to the F-35 production and procurement as long as the US position remains intact,” Mr Ceylan told The National.

“I think the upcoming contact between the two presidents could yield a compromise to the satisfaction of both countries.”

Beyond the sanctions, there is also broad bipartisan scepticism of Mr Erdogan among many members of Congress, who criticise Ankara for authoritarian policies at home, its confrontations with Nato allies Greece and Cyprus, and its alignment with Russia on some defence purchases.

The long-time Turkish leader is also seeking deeper industrial co-operation with the US, which would involve Turkish companies in aircraft production.

In a goodwill gesture before the visit, Turkey on Monday lifted tariffs on a range of US imports, indicating its readiness to expand trade ties after years of tension.

Regional issues will also feature prominently. Mr Erdogan is likely to press Mr Trump on more engagement towards a ceasefire in Gaza, and an increase in aid efforts to Palestinians in the war-ravaged enclave.

The visit comes after the UN General Assembly where Mr Erdogan attended a meeting with Mr Trump and Arab leaders on the war in Gaza.

After the meeting, he said the talks were “fruitful” and that he was pleased with the results.

During his UN address, Mr Erdogan criticised Israel's actions, calling the war a genocide. He repeated that the international community must act, as “everyone who is keeping silent is an accomplice to this barbarity”.

The two leaders are also likely to address disagreements over Syria and Kurdish groups, one of the most persistent fault lines between Washington and Ankara.

Mr Erdogan is expected to use his meeting with Mr Trump to press for stronger American recognition of Turkey’s security concerns and possibly for a reconfiguration of US support in Syria.

Lizzie Porter contributed to this report from Istanbul

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions