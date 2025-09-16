US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave for a two-day state visit to the UK. AP
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave for a two-day state visit to the UK. AP
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave for a two-day state visit to the UK. AP
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave for a two-day state visit to the UK. AP

News

US

Trade, pomp and controversy: Donald Trump embarks on UK visit

Carefully choreographed two-day visit will blend modern diplomacy with royal glitz

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
London

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The US President Donald Trump arrived in the UK late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit filled with pomp and pageantry, aimed at showing that the two long-time allies have solid relations, despite differences – and tension – over the Middle East.

The carefully choreographed two-day visit will blend modern diplomacy with royal glitz.

“My relationship is very good with the UK, and King Charles is my friend,” Mr Trump said as he left the White House. “It's the first time this has ever happened, where somebody was honoured twice, so it's a great honour.”

He said the UK is hoping its trade deal with the US might become “a little bit better”. A deal unveiled in May expands access to agricultural markets but leaves the UK stuck with a 10 per cent tariff on exports to the US.

Mr Trump will visit Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be greeted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Joined by his wife Melania, Mr Trump will be given a royal salute and ride in a horse-drawn carriage with military honour guards. The day will finish with a lavish state banquet.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania met King Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Camilla in 2019. Reuters
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania met King Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Camilla in 2019. Reuters

The next day, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, a rural retreat an hour's drive away from London. The two leaders are set to sign a technology partnership, along with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who have been invited to join the US delegation. Major investments in nuclear power, life sciences and artificial intelligence research are also expected to be announced.

The meticulously planned visit – although a departure from Mr Trump's tendency to hold impromptu, rambling press briefings – might be welcomed. The President and the UK are eager to avoid embarrassing protests orchestrated by the Stop Trump Coalition, which are largely focused on criticism of US support for the war in Gaza.

The Israeli army has intensified its assault on Gaza city and experts commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council have said that it is committing genocide.

Mr Trump, who retook office in January with a promise to bring peace to the Middle East, has given Israel his full backing even as the Palestinian death toll has approached 65,000 people. He even appeared to give at least tacit support for Israel's bombing of Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a crucial US ally and a mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Protest organisers in London plan to hold a mass rally denouncing Mr Trump's policies, particularly those in Gaza, and hope to demonstrate as close to Windsor Castle as possible. Mr Starmer said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at next week's UN General Assembly unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end hostilities in Gaza and supports a lasting peace process.

During his last state visit in 2019, protesters used a large inflatable balloon of a Trump-like orange baby figure in nappies, drawing his ire.

The visit to Britain also comes amid renewed focus on Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019. The UK sacked its ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, last week after newly released emails showed he had close ties to Epstein.

Anti-Trump protesters display a Trump baby blimp over Parliament Square in 2019. EPA
Anti-Trump protesters display a Trump baby blimp over Parliament Square in 2019. EPA
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
On Women's Day
More coverage from the Future Forum
On Women's Day
Our commentary on Brexit
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Neighbourhood Watch
World Mental Health Day
On Women's Day
While you're here

500 People from Gaza enter France

115 Special programme for artists

25   Evacuation of injured and sick

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EXare%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%2018%2C%202021%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPadmini%20Gupta%2C%20Milind%20Singh%2C%20Mandeep%20Singh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20Raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2410%20million%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E28%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMS%26amp%3BAD%20Ventures%2C%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Astra%20Amco%2C%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%2C%20Fintech%20Fund%2C%20500%20Startups%2C%20Khwarizmi%20Ventures%2C%20and%20Phoenician%20Funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
School uniforms report
World Mental Health Day
Tomorrow 2021
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Transgender report
Our commentary on Brexit
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Our commentary on Brexit
Zayed Sustainability Prize
How to avoid crypto fraud
  • Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.
  • Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.
  • Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.
  • Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.
  • Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.
  • Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.
  • Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.
Sunday's games

Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)
Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm
Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Whiile you're here
On Women's Day
While you're here
SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Specs

Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request

Plastic tipping points
More from this package
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
War and the virus
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Zayed Sustainability Prize
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Episode&nbsp;list:

Ep1: A recovery like no other- the unevenness of the economic recovery 

Ep2: PCR and jobs - the future of work - new trends and challenges 

Ep3: The recovery and global trade disruptions - globalisation post-pandemic 

Ep4: Inflation- services and goods - debt risks 

Ep5: Travel and tourism 

More from Firas Maksad
While you're here
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
MATCH INFO

Syria v Australia
2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg
Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)
Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)
Watch: beIN Sports HD

* Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

While you're here
More on this story
Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away

It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum.

The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade.

But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education.

At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found.

The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment.

After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said.

Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent.

And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said.

At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women.

And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said.

* Agence France Presse

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

More on animal trafficking
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
FULL%20FIGHT%20CARD
%3Cp%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Abdullah%20Al%20Qahtani%20v%20Taha%20Bendaoud%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Ali%20Taleb%20v%20Nawras%20Abzakh%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Xavier%20Alaoui%20v%20Rachid%20El%20Hazoume%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Islam%20Reda%20v%20Adam%20Meskini%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Tariq%20Ismail%20v%20Jalal%20Al%20Daaja%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Elias%20Boudegzdame%20v%20Hassan%20Mandour%0D%3Cbr%3EAmateur%20Female%20Atomweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Hattan%20Al%20Saif%20v%20Nada%20Faheem%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Maraoune%20Bellagouit%20v%20Motaz%20Askar%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Ahmed%20Tarek%20v%20Abdelrahman%20Alhyasat%0D%3Cbr%3EShowcase%20Featherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Mido%20Mohamed%20v%20Yazeed%20Hasanain%0D%3Cbr%3EShowcase%20Flyweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Malik%20Basahel%20v%20Harsh%20Pandya%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Towering concerns
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The five pillars of Islam
How much of your income do you need to save?

The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income.

In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table)

Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

 

While you're here
E-cigarettes report
Updated: September 16, 2025, 8:37 PM`
Donald Trump