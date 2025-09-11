UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar

The UN Security Council stopped short of attributing the attacks to Israel. Reuters
Adla Massoud
United Nations

September 11, 2025

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned strikes aimed at Hamas officials in Qatar this week, while stopping short of attributing the attacks to Israel.

In the statement, the 15-member body expressed solidarity with Qatar, underscored respect for its sovereignty and highlighted its role alongside Egypt and the US in mediation efforts aimed at ending the Gaza war. Council members said the release of hostages and ending the war must remain the top priorities.

The Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting later on Thursday at the request of Algeria, Pakistan and Somalia, with support from France and Britain. The Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is due to attend.

In a letter to the Council on September 9, Qatar’s UN envoy Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani denounced the attack as a “blatant violation of all international laws and norms".

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed described it as "state terrorism" and said the Hamas officials had been meeting in Doha to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal. He added that regional states would discuss a collective response at an Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on September 15.

