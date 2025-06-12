UN adopts resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire, aid access and release of hostages

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, days after the US vetoed a similar measure in the Security Council.

A total of 149 countries voted in favour while 12, including the US, Israel and Argentina, opposed the resolution. And 19 countries abstained.

The resolution, presented by Spain, demands the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the return of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It underscored the need for accountability to ensure Israel’s adherence to international law but stopped short of explicitly calling for sanctions.

In addition, it “strongly condemned any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access”, and further stressed the obligation to avoid depriving Gaza’s civilians of basic survival needs, “including by wilfully impeding relief supplies and access”.

Before the resolution's passage, Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour declared the measure's language to be the “strongest to date” but stressed that words must now turn into decisive action.

“Israel’s continuing defiance of international law, UN resolutions and global condemnation demands an immediate response,” Mr Mansour said.

He urged member states to stamp their national authority: “Use the tools available to you, each and every one of you.

“No arms, no money, no trade to support the oppression, ethnic cleansing and land theft against Palestinians."

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they serve as a significant indicator of global opinion. Previous UN calls to end the war between Israel and Hamas have gone unheeded.

Unlike the Security Council, where permanent members such as the US have the power of veto, the General Assembly operates on a majority vote.

There has been increasing international pressure over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands have been killed and millions face severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

With the vote taking place days before an international conference at the UN aimed at reviving two-state negotiations, the text also reiterated the General Assembly's “unwavering commitment to the two-state solution … where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security".

The vote comes more than 77 years after the General Assembly’s 1947 resolution partitioned British-ruled Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. Israel declared independence in 1948, sparking a war with neighbouring Arab nations, while Palestinian statehood remains unrealised.

The US is now urging countries to boycott next week’s UN conference, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia.

When asked by The National about Israel's attendance in next week's summit, Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon said “absolutely not".

"We will not take part in this conference," he said. “I was very happy to see that the United States decided also not to participate in this circus."

Mr Danon also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron.

“When Mr Macron arrives at the UN, I will ask him if he has solved all the problems in France and Europe. If he thinks coming here and pushing this conference will actually be constructive, it's not constructive.”

He also criticised the resolution for not demanding the immediate release of the 55 hostages still being held, not condemning Hamas “for the atrocities” it committed on October 7, and not holding the militant group accountable.

In October 2023, the General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, with 120 votes in favour. By December 2023, support grew significantly, as 153 countries voted to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Later that month the assembly increased its call, adopting a resolution, with 158 votes in favour, demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

