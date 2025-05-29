News

US

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down as he pleads with Security Council over Gaza

Riyad Mansour accuses international community of ignoring plight of Palestinians

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN broke down in tears on Wednesday as he pleaded with the Security Council to address the deepening crisis in Gaza.

“I have grandchildren. I know what they mean to their families, and to see the situation of the Palestinians without us having hearts to do something is beyond the ability of any normal human being to tolerate,” Riyad Mansour said, his voice shaking, at one point pounding the table during his emotional speech.

He condemned attacks on civilians, whether Palestinian or Israeli, but denounced what he called “double standards” in global responses.

“Nothing can justify attacking civilians … we are human beings. We are proud Palestinians. We should be treated exactly like everybody else,” he said.

Mr Mansour accused the international community of ignoring the plight of Palestinians. “You cannot just see what you want in the mirror and ignore the huge elephant in the room, the Palestinian people,” he said.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. AP
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. AP
Displaced Palestinians reach out with pans to collect cooked food from a community food kitchen in Jabalia. Bloomberg
Displaced Palestinians reach out with pans to collect cooked food from a community food kitchen in Jabalia. Bloomberg
International pressure has mounted on Israel to restart aid. Bloomberg
International pressure has mounted on Israel to restart aid. Bloomberg
Supplies of donated food are running short. AP
Supplies of donated food are running short. AP
An aid truck at the Kerem Shalom crossing after the Israeli cabinet approved the entry of nine aid trucks into Gaza. EPA
An aid truck at the Kerem Shalom crossing after the Israeli cabinet approved the entry of nine aid trucks into Gaza. EPA
Aid loaded on one of three World Food Programme aid trucks crossing into Gaza at Kerem Shalom. EPA
Aid loaded on one of three World Food Programme aid trucks crossing into Gaza at Kerem Shalom. EPA
Trucks loaded with aid continue to wait in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, 45 kilometres west of the Gaza border. Reuters
Trucks loaded with aid continue to wait in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, 45 kilometres west of the Gaza border. Reuters
A Palestinian staff member inspects the medicine warehouse in Nasser Hospital after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Reuters
A Palestinian staff member inspects the medicine warehouse in Nasser Hospital after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Reuters

“I can assure you that we are rooted in Palestine more than the olive trees … we will not wither away. We are staying in our homeland, and we will attain our inalienable rights, hopefully sooner than later."

Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, reminded Mr Mansour of the words of Israel’s former prime minister, Golda Meir, who held office five decades ago: “Peace will come when you will love your children more than you hate us.”

Mr Danon accused UN agencies of blocking aid deliveries to Gaza, claiming hundreds of lorries loaded with supplies were stuck at border crossings due to the UN’s failure to distribute them.

“As we speak, there are more than 400 lorries already on the other side of the fence, waiting to be distributed, but the UN has failed to pick them up,” he told reporters before the Security Council meeting on Gaza.

“We opened the crossings. We provided safe routes for those lorries. But the UN did not show up."

About 600 lorries entered the enclave daily during a ceasefire this year, according to the UN.

Mr Danon also rejected allegations by UN and Gaza health officials that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians trying to gain access to aid through a new US-backed distribution system on Tuesday. At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others were wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“There were a few riots. It took the American teams some time to take control of the situation, but I can say it out loud: We didn’t shoot anyone over there,” Mr Danon said.

He said Israel would continue allowing UN-facilitated aid into Gaza while the new US-backed mechanism expands across the enclave.

A day after the incident, the World Food Programme said “hordes of hungry people” broke into one of the agency's warehouses in central Gaza on Wednesday, with initial reports indicating that two people had died and several were injured.

“Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance. This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve,” the WFP said in a statement.

With severe shortages of food, water and medicine, Palestinians in Gaza have grown increasingly desperate. There have been long queues forming at aid centres and reports of violent clashes over limited supplies.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, condemned Israel's military operations in the enclave.

“The disproportionate use of force and the deaths of civilians cannot be tolerated. The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure is unacceptable,” she said in a statement.

Ms Kallas repeated that humanitarian aid “must never be politicised or militarised”, and recalled the role of the UN in distributing humanitarian assistance.

“The EU reiterates its urgent call for the immediate, unimpeded and sustained resumption of aid at scale, according to the needs of the civilian population in Gaza.”

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Whiile you're here
Farasan Boat: 128km Away from Anchorage

Director: Mowaffaq Alobaid 

Stars: Abdulaziz Almadhi, Mohammed Al Akkasi, Ali Al Suhaibani

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten

Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a  month before Reaching the Last Mile.

Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

 

WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Transgender report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
JAPAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu
Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan
Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

Plastic tipping points
Tips%20for%20travelling%20while%20needing%20dialysis
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EInform%20your%20doctor%20about%20your%20plans.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAsk%20about%20your%20treatment%20so%20you%20know%20how%20it%20works.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPay%20attention%20to%20your%20health%20if%20you%20travel%20to%20a%20hot%20destination.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPlan%20your%20trip%20well.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
Analysis

Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.

The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. 

We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment. 

 

Fire and Fury
By Michael Wolff,
Henry Holt

While you're here
On Women's Day
Updated: May 28, 2025, 8:35 PM`
UNGazaIsrael

Nvidia gives strong forecast despite chip-export controls

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down as he pleads with Security Council over Gaza

Fed expects difficult trade-offs if Trump tariffs reignite inflation, meeting minutes show

Trump says he warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Galaxy launches Dubai chocolate with pistachio kunafa flavour

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40