Eighty UN member states issue demand for protection of civilians in conflict

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinian hospital staff inspect the destruction inside Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, following an Israeli strike early on May 13, 2025 in which Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih was killed along with several others. The Israeli military said it struck a Gaza hospital "housing Hamas militants" in a raid on May 13 which, according to the Palestinian group, killed the journalist who had been wounded in an Israeli attack last month and a number of civilians. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

