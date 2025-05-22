Five-year-old Osama Al Reqep, receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis. Reuters
Five-year-old Osama Al Reqep, receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis. Reuters

News

MENA

'Skeletons draped in skin': Doctor describes the state of children in Gaza

At least 57 children have died from malnutrition, health ministry says

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 22, 2025