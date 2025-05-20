Israeli army intensifies its Gaza offensive amid civilian evictions and high death toll

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/18/about-100-killed-in-overnight-strikes-as-israel-intensifies-its-war-on-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/18/about-100-killed-in-overnight-strikes-as-israel-intensifies-its-war-on-gaza/">Israeli military</a>, which has intensified its bombing and shelling of Gaza in the past days, has ordered more evictions across Khan Younis and northern Gaza, with humanitarian situation rapidly deteriorating and both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/israel-military-operation-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/israel-military-operation-gaza/">casualties </a>and displacements increasing. At least 67 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes since dawn on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the escalating attacks calling them “barbaric massacres targeting unarmed civilians.” “These attacks have escalated since dawn today in a concentrated and brutal manner, directly targeting residential homes, shelters, hospitals, and soup kitchens that serve the hungry and displaced. This criminal behaviour constitutes a full-fledged act of genocide,” the statement read. In the first five hours after dawn, more than 50 civilians were killed, including 33 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-is-killing-children-in-gaza-as-a-hobby-israeli-mp-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-is-killing-children-in-gaza-as-a-hobby-israeli-mp-says/">children</a>, women, and elderly people, the office said, “In scenes that clearly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.” In southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/khan-younis-residents-ordered-to-leave-as-netanyahu-says-israel-will-seize-full-control-of-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/khan-younis-residents-ordered-to-leave-as-netanyahu-says-israel-will-seize-full-control-of-gaza/">Gaza</a>, Israeli eviction orders continue to force civilians from their homes in Khan Younis. Naji Abu Taimeh, 51, a resident of Bani Suheila in Khan Younis, described his family’s repeated displacement. “Evacuation feels like ripping your heart out. We've been through this at least 11 times since the war began,” he told <i>The National. </i> “Every time we return to Bani Suheila, we have to flee again because it becomes a target.” Mr Taimeh, who is responsible for 34 relatives, explained how they tried to reach Al Mawasi, west of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/03/morag-corridor-aims-to-break-connection-between-rafah-and-khan-younis-israeli-military-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/03/morag-corridor-aims-to-break-connection-between-rafah-and-khan-younis-israeli-military-says/">Khan Younis</a>, but could not find space to set up their tents. “We ended up on the street, all of us, young and old, women and children. We're still there, with our belongings around us. “On top of the pain of displacement, we face hunger and helplessness. Before, we were worried about food. Now, we’re just trying to find shelter.” Mr Taimeh and his family lived in a four-storey house before, now they sleep on the street. “The world is watching us die. Hamas speaks of steadfastness and victory, but these are just empty words. People are dying every minute, and no one is doing anything.” Amal Abu Farhana, 29, also from Khan Younis, echoed similar frustration and despair. “Since the war resumed during Ramadan, we’ve lived in constant fear of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/16/palestinian-recalls-her-familys-painful-displacement/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/16/palestinian-recalls-her-familys-painful-displacement/">displacement</a>. Being in the eastern areas, we’re always the first to be targeted.” Ms Amal told <i>The National.</i> Her family of nine now share a single room at a relative’s home near Nasser Hospital. “The scenes of displacement are heartbreaking. Everyone is suffering, children, the elderly, women. And we’ve been living like this for 20 months. We keep telling ourselves it’s almost over, but it never is.” “The occupation is responsible, but so is the international community, and both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/20/hamass-tactics-and-israels-wars-have-become-ends-in-themselves/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/20/hamass-tactics-and-israels-wars-have-become-ends-in-themselves/">Hamas </a>and the Palestinian Authority. Everyone stands by and watches as we’re massacred again and again.” For several days, Israeli forces have been besieging the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/06/israeli-attacks-trap-patients-inside-gazas-indonesian-hospital-without-food-or-water/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/06/israeli-attacks-trap-patients-inside-gazas-indonesian-hospital-without-food-or-water/">Indonesian Hospital</a> in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, reportedly opening fire on anyone moving within or around the premises. A nurse at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/war-leaves-gaza-with-one-barely-functioning-eye-hospital/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/war-leaves-gaza-with-one-barely-functioning-eye-hospital/">hospital </a>described intensifying attacks. “Two days ago, Israeli tanks approached the northern side of the hospital and partially demolished its perimeter wall without entering the facility,” she said. Before that, drones had been hovering above, she said. “Firing continuously at the hospital and shooting at anyone trying to leave. The Israeli military also increased its air strikes and artillery shelling around the hospital.” On Monday, Israeli forces shelled the hospital’s power generators, setting them on fire. Civil Defence teams were prevented from reaching the site, allowing the fire to burn for hours. By early on Tuesday, Israeli military vehicles had withdrawn partially from the hospital perimeter but continued firing at anyone emerging from the building. “Even a patient inside the hospital was shot by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/18/gaza-talks-focus-on-plan-for-70-day-truce-and-the-release-of-up-to-nine-hostages/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/18/gaza-talks-focus-on-plan-for-70-day-truce-and-the-release-of-up-to-nine-hostages/">Israeli troops</a> yesterday,” the nurse added. “He sustained a new injury on top of an existing one.” The hospital is sheltering 55 people, including four doctors, eight nurses, and several immobile patients who could not be evacuated before the assault began. “The situation is catastrophic,” the nurse said. “With the generators destroyed, we now rely only on solar energy, which is not nearly enough to meet basic medical needs.” “Food supplies are running out. We've already endured <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/thousands-of-babies-in-gaza-could-die-within-48-hours-without-aid-un-official-warns/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/thousands-of-babies-in-gaza-could-die-within-48-hours-without-aid-un-official-warns/">famine </a>and shortages for weeks, how are we supposed to survive now under even tighter siege?