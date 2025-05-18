About 100 killed in overnight strikes as Israel intensifies its war on Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli air strikes killed about 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday, health authorities said, as Israel intensifies its war in the territory that, after more than 19 months, shows no signs of abating.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has expanded its attacks on the enclave, killing hundreds of people since Thursday, in preparation for another ground offensive to achieve “operational control” of parts of Gaza.

“A preliminary toll of those who have arrived at hospitals since dawn today: 96 martyrs and more than 140 wounded as a result of the occupation's massacres and targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip,” the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

Wafa news agency said at least 108 people had been killed in what it described as “brutal massacres” by Israeli forces in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Zuwaida and Deir Al Balah in the centre and Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the north.

Israel resumed its military operations in the territory on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire. Since then, at least 3,193 people have been killed, bringing the death toll from the war since October 2023 to 53,339.

The bloodshed coincides with an offensive named Gideon's Chariots, in which Israel said it plans to seize territory, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to Gaza's south and take greater control over the distribution of aid.

Israel said the plan to increase pressure on Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire on Israel's terms, one that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza but would not necessarily end the war. Hamas said it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a pathway to ending the war as part of any new ceasefire deal.

Israel had said it would wait until the end of US President Donald Trump's visit to the region before launching its new offensive, saying it was giving a chance for efforts to bring about a new ceasefire deal. And while teams are still negotiating a truce in the Qatari capital Doha, there appears to have been no breakthrough. Mr Trump did not visit Israel on his trip, which ended on Friday.

Israel has also blocked the entry of medical, food and fuel supplies into Gaza since the start of March to put pressure on Hamas to free Israeli hostages and has approved plans that could involve seizing the entire Gaza Strip and controlling aid.

Arab leaders met in Baghdad on Saturday and issued condemnation of Israel's war in Gaza, calling it “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” amid mounting humanitarian crisis.

The bombardment comes as negotiations resumed in Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire, according to sources.

They told The National that the negotiations brought together teams from Israel and Hamas, as well as US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators. They, however, pointed out that the stakeholders were represented by midlevel officials, suggesting that the possibility of a breakthrough may be distant.

A Palestinian official close to the talks, which are taking place in the Qatari capital, Doha, said: “Hamas is flexible about the number of hostages it can free, but the problem has always been over Israel's commitment to end the war.”

Health care system

The Gaza healthcare system is barely operational because of repeated Israeli bombardment and raids on hospitals. The blockade on aid supplies has compounded their difficulties while adding to widespread hunger, for which Israel blames Hamas.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that all public hospitals in the north of the territory were now “out of service” after Israeli forces besieged the Indonesian Hospital.

“The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian Hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies, effectively forcing the hospital out of service,” the ministry said.

“All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service,” it added.

The ministry said the injured people are denied access to the hospital amid intensive bombing in the north. It added that two patients were injured while attempting to leave the hospital.

Houthis fire missile at Israel

As the war in Gaza grinds on, the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has escalated.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a Houthi missile launched at the country early on Sunday, which set off air raid sirens across the country.

The rebels said they fired two ballistic missiles – including a hypersonic one – towards Israel's main airport near Tel Aviv, whose grounds earlier this month were struck by a Houthi missile.

“The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of occupying Zionists to rush to shelters,” said Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree.

Israel was left out of a US deal to halt attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen in exchange for a stop to their strikes on US shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

On Friday, Israel struck Yemen for the eighth time since the war in Gaza began in response to the Houthi attacks.

