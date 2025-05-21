Israelis protest against the delivery of aid to Gaza on a road leading to the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Wednesday. Reuters
Israelis protest against the delivery of aid to Gaza on a road leading to the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Wednesday. Reuters

News

MENA

Israeli civilians try to stop aid lorries from entering Gaza

Only a 'trickle' of aid has been allowed in and none has been distributed, UN says

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 21, 2025