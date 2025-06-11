Argentina to move embassy to Jerusalem next year, President says

Argentine President Javier Milei said on Wednesday that his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
“I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of West Jerusalem,” Mr Milei said in a speech in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit.
Argentina's embassy is currently located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Several countries, including the US, Paraguay, Guatemala and Kosovo, have moved their embassies to Jerusalem, breaking with international consensus.
Israel has occupied East Jerusalem since 1967, later annexing it in a move not recognised by the international community. Israel treats the city as its capital, while Palestinians want East Jerusalem to become the capital of a future state.
Most foreign embassies to Israel are in the coastal hub city of Tel Aviv to avoid interfering with negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.
In 2017, during his first term as US President, Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking Palestinian anger and the international community's disapproval. The US transferred its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018.
