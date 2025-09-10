Could the Doha strike change the direction of US-Gulf relations?

Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Qatar has upended assumptions about the US-Gulf relationship and has probably left regional partners feeling “expendable”, experts say.

Tuesday's strike in Doha killed six people, including a Qatari security official. It is the second time in about three months that Qatar has been attacked amid the spillover from the Israel-Gaza war.

Israeli media reported that the US had given approval for the attack. The White House denied that, saying Washington was informed right before the attack and that US President Donald Trump was “very unhappy” about the strike.

With the US approving or allowing one ally to attack another, questions have been raised over how this might affect the future of US-Gulf relations.

“The fact that a GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] state has been attacked in this way, I think, has upended a lot of assumptions as to what was potentially on or off limits,” Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute at Rice University, told The National.

“Given that these [are] red lines which have been crossed, it's very difficult to sort of uncross them, to go back to what was there before.”

Mr Coates Ulrichsen said the US defence and security partnerships with Gulf states had been under strain in recent years.

Brian Katulis, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said the strike is likely to continue a subtle, years-long shift towards diversifying security partnerships.

While Mr Katulis said the US is still the partner of choice, “a lot of big tectonic plates are shifting”.

“If you're putting 'America first', it means that even some of your closest friends and partners can be expendable,” he told The National, referring to the Trump administration's emphasis on American interests in foreign policy.

Mr Katulis said Mr Trump has shown that he “doesn't truly care” what Arab partners think, with this best exemplified in the issue of Palestine and the Gaza war. This, coupled with the Doha strike and Gulf leaders observing the issues the US is having domestically, might motivate GCC nations to “do certain things together that they weren't motivated to do before”, he said.

Speaking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim after the attack, Mr Trump said “such a thing will not happen again”.

“He's sort of backing himself to a corner there, where it might be very difficult if there is another attack to get out of that corner,” Mr Coates Ulrichsen said.

During his trip to the Gulf in May – his first official visit since his return to the Oval Office – Mr Trump announced trillions of dollars in deals with companies and government entities. Mr Coates Ulrichsen said that these “enormous” deals are predicated on the Gulf being a “stable and prosperous” region.

“I suspect that leaders in the Gulf will be making the point to the administration that those investments may be in jeopardy if the region is suddenly causing the crosshairs of a conflict,” he said.

Mr Katulis put it a bit more bluntly: “He's not interested that much in trade, because if he was interested in trade, he wouldn't be flinging tariffs on these countries who are close partners.”

He pointed to the billions of dollars in deals made with Qatar during Mr Trump's visit to the Gulf, and how the US President received a luxury jet from Doha.

“And what did they get in return? They get bombed by two of their neighbours: Iran in June and Israel in September,” he said. “That's a pretty raw deal.”

