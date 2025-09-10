Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israel's 'brutal aggression' in royal speech

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has condemned Israel's “brutal aggression against the brotherly state of Qatar” in an annual royal speech.
Prince Mohammed said countries in the Arab and Islamic world and beyond should act to confront Israel's aggression, a day after an Israeli air strike on Doha. Addressing the advisory Shura Council as it opened a new session, the prince said measures were needed to deter Israel from “criminal practices that destabilise the region's security and stability.”
“We will stand with our brotherly state of Qatar in all the measures it takes without limits, and we will dedicate all our capabilities to this end,” he said in a speech he delivered on behalf of Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
Israel launched an unprecedented strike on Doha on Tuesday in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders. Although the attack killed several people, including a Qatari security officer, Hamas said its top leadership survived.
The attack on Qatari soil has been condemned by regional powers, marking a new escalation in the region since the Gaza war broke out almost two years ago. Several Arab leaders were holding calls and meetings on Wednesday to discuss the attack.
In his speech, Prince Mohammed condemned Israel's “ongoing brutal attacks on the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza and its persistence in committing crimes of starvation and forced displacement” against residents of the strip.
Israel has defied global pleas for a ceasefire by embarking on a new assault on Gaza city, destroying high-rise buildings in daily bombardments. The UN last month confirmed that parts of Gaza are in a state of famine after months-long Israeli restrictions on aid. The war has set back hopes of a Saudi peace process with Israel as the kingdom says the Palestinian issue must be resolved first.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also alarmed Arab governments by musing openly about Palestinians being permanently exiled from Gaza. The Israeli army has stepped up pressure on residents to leave Gaza city, ordering them to move south to an uncertain fate. Prince Mohammed said that “the land of Gaza is Palestinian, and the rights of its people are steadfast, not to be taken away by aggression or nullified by threats”.
He said the Arab Peace Initiative, launched by Saudi Arabia in 2002, sets an unprecedented path to achieving a Palestinian state. He said the kingdom's efforts have borne fruit in increasing the number of countries recognising the state of Palestine amid a new push for a two-state settlement.
The Arab Peace Initiative offers full diplomatic ties between Israel and the Arab world in exchange for a complete withdrawal from territories occupied since 1967, a just solution for Palestinian refugees, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel has long rejected the proposal.
Analysis
Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more
Some of Darwish's last words
"They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008
His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.
