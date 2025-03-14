Foreign ministers from the EU, Japan, the UK, France, Canada, the US, Germany and Italy pose for a 'family photo' at the G7 meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. AP
Foreign ministers from the EU, Japan, the UK, France, Canada, the US, Germany and Italy pose for a 'family photo' at the G7 meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. AP

News

US

G7 fails to find consensus on two-state solution to Palestine-Israel conflict

Ministers call for ‘political horizon’ for Palestinians

Willy Lowry
Willy Lowry
La Malbaie, Quebec

March 14, 2025