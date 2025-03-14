G7 fails to find consensus on two-state solution to Palestine-Israel conflict

Foreign ministers from the world’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/13/g7-ministers-meet-in-canada-amid-rising-tension-with-us/" target="_blank">seven leading democracies</a> failed to agree on the need for a two-state solution to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/live-israel-gaza-hamas-talks/" target="_blank">Palestinian-Israeli</a> conflict this week, instead calling for a “political horizon” for Palestinians. The ministers underscored the imperative of finding a “negotiated solution” to the conflict that "meets the legitimate needs and aspirations of both peoples and advances comprehensive Middle East peace, stability and prosperity". The US was the lone country to object to directly referencing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/25/last-chance-for-two-state-solution-to-palestinian-israeli-conflict-warns-un-envoy/" target="_blank">two-state solution</a>, a source told <i>The National.</i> This outcome is in stark contrast to previous statements that followed meetings held during former US president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s time in office, when the group repeatedly called for a two-state solution. Speaking to reporters at the site of the G7 meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa's position on the issue remained clear: “We believe in a two-state solution, period.” When asked whether France still supports a two-state solution, the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said “of course”. Italy's Foreign Minister also publicly endorsed a two-state solution. The ministers repeated their call for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/israel-in-panic-mode-after-us-hostage-envoy-bombshell/" target="_blank">release of hostages held by Hamas</a> in Gaza and also raised concerns about “growing tensions and hostilities in the West Bank”, where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/05/tougher-sanctions-needed-against-israel-over-west-bank-settler-attacks-think-tank-warns/" target="_blank">Israeli settlers</a> have assaulted Palestinians and Israeli troops have carried out scores of raids in an attempt to root out militant groups. The group also expressed support for Lebanon and Syria, and reiterated the importance of their “sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Israel has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/israeli-air-strike-hits-residential-building-in-damascus/" target="_blank">launched strikes</a> against targets in both countries, as concerns mount that the Gaza war will continue to spill over into other countries. The G7 ministers were unified in their concern over the role Iran plays in the region and said that Tehran must “never be allowed to develop and acquire a nuclear weapon”. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said he had sent a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/irans-khamenei-says-trumps-invitation-for-nuclear-talks-aimed-at-deceiving-public/" target="_blank">letter to Iranian leadership</a> expressing a desire to restart negotiations on a nuclear deal. On the Russia-Ukraine war, the group welcomed recent developments brokered by the US, in which Kyiv agreed to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">30-day ceasefire</a>. “We called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully,” they said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/13/putin-supports-idea-of-a-ukraine-ceasefire/" target="_blank">supports the idea of a ceasefire</a> but wanted a meeting with Mr Trump to iron out details. The group also discussed implementing more sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to the ceasefire. The meeting in Canada came at a time of unprecedented tension between Ottawa and Washington. Mr Trump has repeatedly called for the annexation of Canada and expressed a desire to see it become the “51st state”. He also has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/11/trump-to-double-tariffs-on-canadian-steel-and-aluminium/" target="_blank">placed major tariffs</a> on Canada and threatened tariffs on the European Union and a host of other countries. Several of the ministers wore small maple leaf pins on their lapels in an apparent show of solidarity with Canada. On Thursday, the German embassy in Ottawa posted a video on social media showing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas standing side by side, one in red, one in white, and gazing out over the icy waters of the Saint Lawrence River. The caption read: “We’ve go your back.” Ms Joly met her American counterpart Marco Rubio on Thursday morning, and she said they had a long, frank conversation. “Canada's sovereignty is not up to debate. Period. There's no argument. There's no conversation about it. There's no need to talk about it. You're here. You respect us,” she said she had told him.