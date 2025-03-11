Trump to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25 per cent to 50 per cent for Canada, after the province of Ontario announced reciprocal economic measures on electricity exports.

Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the increase in tariffs was set to take effect on Wednesday.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” he said.

The US has also levied tariffs on its southern neighbour Mexico and on China.

His comments come amid a massive stock market sell-off this week, as the President faces increasing pressure to show he has a plan to grow the economy and not send it into a recession. The selling continued on Tuesday, with the Dow down more than 1.5 per cent at midday.

Mr Trump has given a variety of explanations for his antagonism towards Canada, saying his 25 separate tariffs are about fentanyl smuggling and voicing objections to Canada putting high taxes on dairy imports that penalise US farmers. But he continued to call for Canada to become part of the US as a solution, a form of perceived taunting that has infuriated Canadian leaders.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State,” Mr Trump said in his post on Tuesday. “This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Mr Trump’s decision to raise tariffs yet again “disappointing” and reiterated that the President was responsible for the escalating trade war.

“This is absolute chaos created by one person and that's Donald Trump, not the American people. I always say Canadians love Americans. I love Americans and this has to stop,” Mr Ford said.

The Conservative leader of Canada’s most populous province added that the countries should sit at the “table” and renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada agreement, which Mr Trump brokered during his first term, with Ottawa and Mexico City.