Liz Cheney calls Trump a would-be tyrant after he suggests she would cower if shot at

Former US congresswoman Liz Cheney on Friday called Donald Trump a petty and vindictive would-be tyrant after he used a bizarre metaphor about her being shot at. Her comments came after Mr Trump called Ms Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, a "radical war hawk" and suggested she would cower if confronted by danger. She "is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face?" Mr Trump said to laughter and applause at a presidential campaign event in Arizona with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Mr Trump is furious with Ms Cheney, a Republican, for her endorsement of his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Ms Cheney has been in his crosshairs since she participated in the House investigation into Mr Trump's actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. In a post on X, Ms Cheney suggested that Mr Trump had threatened her with death. "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," she wrote. Mr Trump said he "didn't blame" Ms Cheney's father for standing by his daughter. Mr Cheney, 83, a key architect of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, is also voting for Ms Harris. Mr Cheney in September said Mr Trump "can never be trusted with power again". "As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he said in a statement. Critics of Mr Trump were quick to claim he had been directly threatening Ms Cheney, but the full quote suggests he was using a metaphor about how hawkish lawmakers are less aggressive when they faced with personal danger. Still, the inflammatory language is the latest instance of Mr Trump using violent rhetoric. He has called opponents "the enemy within", has said police should be allowed "one really violent day" to tackle retail crime and says journalists are the "enemy of the people".