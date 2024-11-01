Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and former congresswoman Liz Cheney. AFP
Liz Cheney calls Trump a would-be tyrant after he suggests she would cower if shot at

Donald Trump is furious at the former Republican congresswoman after she endorsed his rival Vice President Kamala Harris

Thomas Watkins
Washington

November 01, 2024