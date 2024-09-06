Republican Dick Cheney to vote Kamala Harris for US president, daughter says

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/18/us-presidential-election-2024-live/" target="_blank"><b>US election</b></a> Former US vice president Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Democratic nominee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> in this year's presidential election, his daughter Liz Cheney said on Friday. Ms Cheney, who herself endorsed Ms Harris on Thursday, made the announcement when asked by Mark Leibovich of <i>The Atlantic </i>magazine during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. “Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Ms Cheney said to audience cheers. “Wow,” Leibovich replied. Like his daughter, Mr Cheney <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/08/05/dick-cheney-says-coward-trump-used-lies-and-violence-to-try-to-steal-2020-election/" target="_blank">has been an outspoken critic</a> of former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, notably during Ms Cheney's ill-fated re-election campaign in 2022. In a campaign advertisement for Ms Cheney as she sought a fourth term as Wyoming's lone representative, Mr Cheney called Mr Trump a “coward” for trying to “steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him”. The advertisement did little good for his daughter in a deeply conservative state that once held the Cheney family dear but is now thoroughly in Mr Trump's corner. By a 2-to-1 margin, Ms Cheney <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/08/17/liz-cheney-republican-trump-critic-loses-wyoming-primary-race/" target="_blank">lost her Republican primary</a> to Trump-endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman. Notably absent from Friday's endorsement announcement was the former vice president, who has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2022/01/07/dick-cheney-and-daughter-attend-january-6-commemoration/" target="_blank">made few if any public appearances</a> over the past year or more. Her announcement on a vote for Ms Harris was made at an event at Duke University a day prior. In a video posted on the social media network X, she finished by talking about the “danger” she believed Mr Trump still poses to the country. “I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” she said. “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.” Ms Harris's campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday night: “The Vice President is proud to have earned Congresswoman Cheney’s vote. She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our constitution first.”