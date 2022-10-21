January 6 committee orders Donald Trump to testify in November

The House of Representatives subcommittee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol sent a formal subpoena to former president Donald Trump on Friday, ordering him to testify under oath as part of its probe.

“We have assembled overwhelming evidence [ …] that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the subpoena read.

The panel said Mr Trump will need to give evidence under oath on November 14 for one or two days, and provide relevant documents 10 days prior.

The Trump team has not yet confirmed receipt of the subpoena.

The committee unanimously voted last week to subpoena Mr Trump as part of its last public hearing during which it shared its findings on his reported involvement in the deadly Capitol attack.

During the violent insurrection, Trump supporters stormed the seat of the US government to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

“We are considering multiple legislative recommendations intended to provide further assurance that no future president could succeed at anything even remotely similar to the unlawful steps you took to overturn the election,” the committee's chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chairwoman Liz Cheney wrote to Mr Trump.

“We recognise that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly.”

Mr Trump responded to the unprecedented move last week by publicly slamming the panel and its investigation as a “witch hunt”, while reportedly considering the prospect of meeting the group.

Politico reported on Thursday that Mr Trump had hired a law firm to handle and negotiate the terms of his subpoena.

The former president could choose to defy or ignore the subpoena, which may result in contempt of Congress charges.

Steve Bannon, Mr Trump's former strategist, was sentenced to four months in prison and a fine on Friday for refusing to speak with the panel.

Pressing charges involves the approval of the entire House, before a criminal referral is passed on to the US Department of Justice. The agency may not take up a such referral as it has not yet charged Mr Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows for contempt.

The committee is on a tight deadline as the panel is expected to dissolve at the beginning of 2023 when the new House, expected to then be in Republican control, is introduced following the November midterm elections.