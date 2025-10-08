Killer phoned police to pledge allegiance to ISIS during Manchester synagogue attack

The man who killed two worshippers at a synagogue rang the police during the attack to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State, police have said.

Jihad Al Shamie, 35, made the call to claim responsibility for the attack after driving at worshippers in his car outside Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, last Thursday morning as Jewish worshippers attended services for the holy day of Yom Kippur.

He then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, while wearing a fake suicide belt.

Father-of-three Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed, along with Adrian Daulby, 53, who is believed to have been inadvertently shot by police as he ran to block the synagogue doors to stop Al Shamie from getting inside to continue his knife attack.

Counter-terror police believe that Al Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, was influenced by extremist Islamist ideology.

Updating media on Wednesday about the continuing police investigation, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, said police initially received an emergency 999 call about the incident.

He said that as firearms officers were making their way to the scene, Al Shamie himself called 999 claiming responsibility for the attack.

Police officers work at the scene of a terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, in which two people were killed. EPA Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria visit the scene. Police named the suspect, who officers shot dead, as British citizen Jihad Al-Shamie. AFP A woman places bunches of flowers and tribute messages outside the synagogue. PA Police at the entrance to a property in Prestwich linked to the investigation. PA Armed police stand outside the synagogue. AFP A bomb disposal robot works by a car with a broken windshield at the scene. Reuters Members of the Jewish community speak to a police officer. PA Soldiers work by a bomb disposal van. AFP Members of the community comfort each other. AFP Soldiers prepare a bomb disposal robot. AFP An armed officer at the scene. PA A member of the public is helped from the scene. AP A helicopter flies over the synagogue. AFP

“He also pledged allegiance to Islamic State,” he said. “The attack continued but thanks to the bravery of security staff, worshippers and the fast action of police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access to the synagogue.”

The police investigation continues, and Mr Potts repeated that while Al Shamie was on bail for an alleged rape, he was not known to either the Government’s anti-radicalisation programme, Prevent, or to counter-terrorism police.

He added: “However, at this stage of our investigation, we are more confident that he was influenced by extreme Islamist ideology, the 999 call forms part of this assessment. This remains a live counter terrorism investigation.”

Mr Potts confirmed the killer had been seen acting suspiciously outside the synagogue shortly before launching the attack.

He continued: “This was not reported to police because the man walked away when challenged.

“Around 15 minutes later, he returned to the scene in a black Kia vehicle and deliberately drove the car at innocent members of the public before colliding with a wall.

“He then stepped out of the vehicle armed with a knife and resumed his attack.

“He had a second knife in his possession and was also wearing a hoax device on his person.”

Mr Potts added: “This has been a week of deep trauma and mourning for the Jewish community at a time when they should have been observing one of the holiest periods in the calendar of their faith.

“From the moment the first call came into police, our efforts have been driven by a desire to establish the truth for all those affected and the wider community.

“They have been at the forefront of our minds and continue to be in our thoughts today.”

Three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a worker for the Community Security Trust, a Jewish charity which provides security for synagogues, who is suffering from stab wounds.

