Israeli minister invites anti-Islam 'ally' Tommy Robinson to visit country

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, Amichai Chikli, has invited British far-right activist Tommy Robinson to visit the country in mid-October.
The invitation follows the attack on a synagogue in Manchester this week, in which two people were killed.
“In the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom. On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot Tommy Robinson,” Mr Chikli wrote on Twitter.
Robinson, a former leader of the English Defence League (EDL), is a polarising figure in British politics. Known for his criticism of Islam and immigration, he has also been a vocal advocate for Israel.
“At a time when Jews across Europe face rising anti-Semitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent. He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate,” the minister added.
Robinson has organised large protests that have, at times, resulted in violence. Last month, 26 police officers were injured during clashes at a demonstration he led in London.
More than 100,000 participants marched through the centre of the capital carrying flags of England and Britain in one of the UK's largest right-wing demonstrations in recent history.
London’s Metropolitan Police, kept the “Unite The Kingdom” march separated from a Stand Up To Racism counter-protest, which drew an estimated 5,000 participants.
Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is facing continuing legal issues. He has been accused of harassing two journalists with threatening statements. He pleaded not guilty in July to two offences of harassment causing fear of violence. A five-day trial is scheduled to start on October 16, 2026.
He was released from prison in May after serving part of an 18-month sentence. He had been jailed in October for breaching a court order by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee who had previously won a libel case against him.
