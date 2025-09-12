London Muslims told to maintain routines during Tommy Robinson demonstration

London's police force has said the city's Muslims should not be put off their normal activities by a large-scale far-right demonstration set to take place on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said it would mount a significant and visible police operation across London on Saturday due to a number of demonstrations taking place and high-profile football fixtures.

The UAE embassy in London was among those expressing concern, calling on citizens to exercise caution due to the anticipated gatherings and marches on Saturday.

Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the public order police operation in London, said the authorities had seen messages across the community suggesting the city was something of a no-go zone.

“We recognise that there are particular concerns for many in London’s Muslim communities ahead of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches," she said.

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behaviour this Saturday, including not coming into town. That is not our advice."

People attend an anti-immigration protest in London in October 2024. Reuters

Thousands of people are set to descend on the capital for a rally organised by activist Tommy Robinson.

Robinson warned those attending that there was no place for violence at the demonstration, after arrests at previous events.

In a video on X he said: “It’s not a time for riots. It’s not a time for violence. It’s a time where you come and you stand proudly for your country.”

He added: “This is an imperative message and an important message: we have to control ourselves.”

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed in the public order police operation, including 500 brought in from other forces, to prevent clashes between protesters holding opposing views.

Demonstrators taking part in the Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, will arrive in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge on Saturday morning to march towards the southern end of Whitehall.

Robinson described the event as the UK’s biggest free speech festival and said thousands are due to attend. The anti-Muslim rhetoric at previous marches sent an intimidatory message, according to the community.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London," added Ms Haynes. "Our officers are there to ensure that is the case and we’d urge anyone who is out on Saturday and feels concerned to speak to us.”

A counter-protest dubbed March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism, will start in Russell Square at midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.

Scotland Yard said barriers will be in place to keep a large “sterile area” between the groups, with officers deployed there and on surrounding roads to “minimise the risk of disorder” if the groups were to come together.

There will be strict conditions imposed under the Public Order Act on where and when campaigners can protest, the force added.

“This will be a very busy day with protest, sporting fixtures, concerts and other events. The Met is used to delivering the sort of complex and large-scale policing operation that is required to keep the public safe, and we have a detailed plan to do so on Saturday," said Ms Haynes.

“The main focus of the operation is on the two protests in central London. We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights, but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur.

“In the run-up to the protests we have been in close contact with the organisers, with local business and community representatives, and with representatives of communities across London more broadly.

“We would ask all those taking part in the protests to be considerate of the communities they are passing through to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"Officers will take a firm line on behaviour that is discriminatory or that crosses the line from protest into hate crime.”

Five Premier League football matches are set to take place on Saturday, including derbies between West Ham and Tottenham, and Brentford and Chelsea. Lower league teams Millwall and Charlton will also go head-to-head in London.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%3A %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarthik%20Mahadevan%20and%20Karthik%20Kannan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Netherlands%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%2FAssistive%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204impact%2C%20ABN%20Amro%2C%20Impact%20Ventures%20and%20group%20of%20angels%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888