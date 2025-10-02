Terrorist who killed two people at Manchester synagogue is British man of Syrian descent

A British man of Syrian descent carried out a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester that killed two people, before he was shot dead by officers, police said on Thursday night.

Jihad Al Shamie, 35, was unknown to police and security services, according to initial searches of official databases. Further checks are being carried out to see if any of his details appear in records of other investigations.

Worshippers released from the synagogue by police long after the incident revealed how the attacker had scouted out the area 10 minutes before the attack, getting into an argument with security after being refused entry.

He then returned in a car and rammed into a guard at the gate before going on a stabbing spree and trying to enter the building. He was kept out by those inside, who held the doors shut.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings carried out by Al Shamie outside the synagogue on the holiest day of Judaism's calendar, Greater Manchester Police said. The force said they were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Al Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack on Thursday morning.

It has been widely reported he entered the UK as a young child, before being granted British citizenship in 2006.

GMP said officers were “working to understand the motivation behind the attack” and confirmed the killer had not been referred to the government’s Prevent counter-terror scheme.

Two men died in the attack and three remain in hospital with serious injuries after Al Shamie – who is yet to be formally identified – rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday morning.

One of the men in hospital was stabbed and a second was hit by the car. A third man “presented himself at hospital with an injury that may have been sustained as officers stopped the attacker”, police said.

“We are working to formally identify those who have tragically been killed and provide support to their loved ones, in addition to the injured and the wider community," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“We are working to understand the motivation behind the attack as the investigation continues.”

Rabbi Daniel Walker amid armed police and members of the Jewish community at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. AFP

As night fell on Thursday, Orthodox Jewish worshippers emerged from packed synagogues in Manchester, after a day of prayers and fasting, to learn about the attack, having switched off phones and computers for the day.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited a synagogue on Thursday evening after he vowed to do “everything in my power” to protect Jewish communities in the UK.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to give a national address after the ramming and stabbing attack near the Manchester synagogue. Reuters

In a statement, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council said the attack was “something we feared was coming” because of “rising anti-Semitism in the UK”.

Officials hailed those inside the synagogue who barricaded the door and stopped the attacker getting inside.

Among those worshippers inside the synagogue was Michael Goldstone, 79, who is the father-in-law of former UK defence secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Goldstone held the doors of the synagogue shut as the attacker tried to gain entry, said Mr Shapps.

“He was face to face with the terrorist, holding the inside of the door, as he tried to break down the front doors," Mr Shapps said. "The chap had turned up 10 minutes earlier before the car came back and smashed into the security. They locked the doors when the car crashed into the gate, which prevented more killings.”

A dramatic picture of Al Shamie shows the moment he stood outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist, initially thought to be an explosive device. Police later confirmed the device was not viable.

Speaking from Downing Street after a Cobra emergency committee meeting, Mr Starmer condemned the “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews”, which he said had been committed by “a vile individual”.

Addressing the Jewish community in the UK, he said: “I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community.

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain; the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love.

“And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Mr Starmer said “additional police assets” would be posted at synagogues across the country.

King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply shocked and saddened".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was among the world leaders to condemn the attack.

"Houses of worship are sacred places where people can go to find peace," Mr Guterres said. "Targeting a synagogue on Yom Kippur is particularly heinous."

Britain's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, second right, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, second left, and Chief Constable Stephen Watson visit the scene at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester. PA

The attack came days before the second anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel, which inflamed passions in Britain. The ensuing war has caused friction between the British and Israeli governments.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, accused the UK government of failing to curb “rampant anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain” after the deadly attack.

Mr Saar said Israel expects “more than words from the Starmer government” and demanded a “change of course” on tackling anti-Jewish hatred.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “barbaric terror attack”, saying: “As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said on X: “Our hearts are shattered. Emerging from the holy fast of Yom Kippur, British Jews are now grasping the full extent of today’s terror attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come.

“For so long we have witnessed an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred on our streets, on campuses, on social media and elsewhere – this is the tragic result.

“This not only an assault on the Jewish community, but an attack on the very foundations of humanity and the values of compassion, dignity and respect which we all share.

“I have spoken this evening to Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue. His courageous leadership, together with the resilience of his congregation, are an inspiration to us all.

“May the victims’ memories be for a blessing and may the injured be granted a swift recovery. I pray that this tragedy strengthens our collective resolve to confront anti-Semitism, in all its guises, once and for all.”

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had seen a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

After the attack, police said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

"I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates," Chava Lewin said. “The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him.

“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. Someone barricaded the door.”

Another man said prayers had started when the attack happened but Rabbi Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.

“They are true heroes,” the man said.

Sir Stephen Watson, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester police, said: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.”

Hours after the attack, pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police outside Downing Street. Thousands of people waving Palestine flags were demonstrating against the arrest of Greta Thunberg aboard an aid flotilla destined for Gaza.

Demonstrations took place in several cities around the country.

