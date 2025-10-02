Two dead and suspect shot in Yom Kippur stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue

Two people have died after a car was driven into security staff and a man was stabbed in a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester, police said on Thursday. Four others were in a serious condition.

Security has been increased at synagogues around the UK after the incident, which happened on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

Police "declared Plato", the national code word used by emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, after a man began the car and knife attacks.

The incident began when a black Kia car was driven into a member of the synagogue's security staff, who was standing at the gates outside. Witnesses described a man dressed in black leaving the car and "stabbing anyone near him", including the security guard. The door to the synagogue was barricaded as the man entered the courtyard.

Emergency services were called at 9.31am and officers opened fire, hitting the attacker.

He was later confirmed to be dead. A bomb disposal unit had been sent to the scene because the attacker appeared to be wearing a suicide vest.

The attack has shaken the community, with security increased across the UK. Reuters

Police then cordoned off part of a street nearly 500 metres from the synagogue and arrested two men.

Members of the congregation were still inside the synagogue hours after the attack. Police officers dressed in black combat fatigues and carrying machineguns guarded the area outside.

Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, said “very visible and proactive policing activity is ongoing across Greater Manchester and beyond”.

“There will be lots of questions that people would like answers to and quickly, but please understand that some of this will take time," he added. “What I can say is that the highly visible response to these dreadful incidents will be sustained as we work to understand the full circumstances of what has happened.”

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, the counter terrorism policing assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “This morning, an appalling attack took place in Crumpsall in Manchester. Two people have died. The attacker has been shot dead by the police.

“We believe we know their identity, but for safety reasons at the scene, we’re unable to confirm at this stage. Three other members of the public are in a serious condition. We have also made two further arrests, and based on what we know, counter terrorism policing has declared this as a terrorist incident.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham praised the "speed with which this was dealt with" and the police's arrival at the scene "within minutes". Security staff at the synagogue had "really done an amazing thing", Mr Burnham added.

Members of the Jewish community gather outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, after the attack. AFP

Cobra meeting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer cut short his trip to Copenhagen, where he was due to meet European leaders to discuss irregular migration. He flew back to London on Thursday morning to host an emergency Cobra meeting.

“Additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country," he said, before boarding his return flight. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Mr Starmer wrote on X: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

The UK's King Charles III saidboth he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community”.

Community safety fears

There are fears the attack could heighten community tension as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hate incidents grow across the country. The incident was described as an “appalling attack" by the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Semitism in the UK. The trust said it was "working with police and the local Jewish community" after the attack.

The trust recorded 1,521 anti-Semitic incidents across the UK in the first half of 2025, the second-highest total reported to CST in the first six months of any year. It praised police and synagogue security "who responded immediately to deal with the incident".

Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, made reference to the large Jewish and Muslim populations living side by side in the area and said “we have to make sure these evil people do not damage our community” after the incident in his constituency.

“The area is a very large Jewish community next to a very large Muslim community, and by and large community relations are excellent between all the different ethnic groups and religious groups," he said. "But there are always extreme people who want to damage those relationships and want to, in this case, damage Jews and the Jewish community.”

Chief Imam Allama Qamaruzzaman Azmi, of the neighbouring Anwaarul Haramain Jam’e Masjid, said his congregation "stands in solidarity with our Jewish neighbours and community" and called on people to "come together".

"For generations, the Muslim and Jewish communities of Manchester have lived side by side in peace, mutual respect and friendship. We remain committed to nurturing that bond and strengthening it in the face of any attempt to sow division," he said. "Acts of violence have no place in our city, in our faiths, or in our shared future. We must all uphold the sanctity of every human life."

Fiyaz Mughal, founder of Tell Mama, which records anti-Muslim incidents in the UK, told The National: "There is no justification for anti-Semitic attacks against British Jews and this seems to have been a targeted assault and attack against Jews in our society. We must all step up and remain vigilant against attacks on synagogues and religious sites."

Police and emergency services outside the synagogue in Manchester. Reuters

"We unequivocally condemn this act of violence," the Muslim Council of Britain said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the Jewish community at this difficult time."

Tell Mama's latest figures documented 913 cases of anti-Muslim hatred from June to September, with 17 mosques and Islamic institutions attacked in that period, with many Muslims being told to "go back to their country".

A sixth of these cases (157) were reported in the two weeks following the far-right Unite the Kingdom Rally on September 14, the reporting service announced on Thursday morning, before the attack took place.

There were four attacks on mosques in the north-west region surrounding Manchester, the highest for any region in the country, the report found.

Thursday's incident has drawn condemnation across Europe and from Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as "an anti-Semitic terrorist attack", saying Paris "stood alongside families affected".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had conveyed her condolences to Mr Starmer in Copenhagen, while the bloc's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said "hate, anti-Semitism and violence have no place" in European society.

The Israeli embassy in the UK described the incident as "abhorrent and deeply distressing" and said it was in "close contact" with the Manchester Jewish community, British authorities and the CST.

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A