Outrage as Israel blocks flotilla, and deadly UK attack

There’s been global outrage after Israel intercepted boats of an aid flotilla bound for Gaza. At least three people have died after a ramming and stabbing attack at a synagogue in the UK. Dozens of countries are working together to ensure a peaceful race to the Moon.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Nations condemn Israel's interception of Gaza aid flotilla
Two dead and suspect shot in Yom Kippur stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue
How countries have joined forces to avoid star wars as US and China race to the Moon
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Lemma Shehadi, senior correspondent in London.
Editor’s note: Trending Middle East has been nominated for a Signal Listener's Choice Award in the Daily Podcasts category. Please vote for us here. Voting closes on October 9.
