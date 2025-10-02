Nations condemn Israel's interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Nations around the world voiced outrage on Thursday after Israel intercepted 13 boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, with Colombia terminating a trade agreement with Israel and Italian unions calling a general strike.

The flotilla, transporting medicine and food, consists of about 50 civilian boats with about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists on board. Israeli forces on Wednesday night stopped 13 of the boats but dozens were said to be continuing the journey to Gaza.

The group's progress across the Mediterranean Sea has drawn international attention. Countries including Turkey, Spain and Italy sent boats or drones in case their nationals on board required assistance. Israel has repeatedly denounced the mission as a stunt.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation. Two Colombians on the flotilla have been detained.

Mr Petro also terminated Colombia’s free-trade agreement with Israel. He called the detentions a potential “new international crime” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded the release of the Colombians.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condemned the interception, saying Israeli forces had detained eight of the predominantly Muslim country's citizens.

“By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world,” said Mr Anwar.

The interception sparked street protests in Colombia, Mexico and Italy, while Italian trade unions called a general strike for Friday in solidarity with the flotilla.

Hundreds turned out late on Wednesday in Rome to protest. Demonstrators in Naples blocked trains at the city's main station for an hour before being cleared by police.

Brazil also condemned Israel's interception, saying it “violates rights and endangers the physical well-being of peaceful protesters”.

“The responsibility for the safety of those detained now rests with Israel,” its Foreign Ministry said. Fifteen Brazilians are taking part in the flotilla, including legislator Luizianne Lins.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that “several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port”.

The flotilla put out several videos on Telegram, with some in the group claiming they were abducted and taken to Israel against their will. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was among those on board. “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X.

Israeli navy forces aboard the Gaza-bound vessel Oxygono, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in a screengrab from livestreamed video. Reuters

The flotilla's organisers denounced the interception as a “war crime”. They said the Israeli military used aggressive tactics, including water cannon, but that no one was harmed.

“Multiple vessels … were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international waters,” they said.

Israel's navy had previously warned the flotilla it was approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful blockade, and asked them to change course. It had offered to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza.

The boats were about 130km off Gaza when they were intercepted, inside a zone that Israel is policing to stop any vessels approaching. The organisers said their communications had been scrambled, including the use of a live camera feed from some of the boats.

But they have remained defiant, saying that the flotilla “will continue undeterred”.

Thirty boats were still sailing, flotilla organisers said in a post on Telegram early on Thursday.

“Still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles [85km] away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy,” they said.

The group said they hoped to arrive in Gaza on Thursday morning if they were not intercepted.

The flotilla is the latest attempt to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, much of which has been turned into a wasteland by almost two years of war.

Israel has imposed the blockade since Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007 and there have been several previous attempts by activists to deliver aid by sea.

In 2010, nine people were killed after Israeli soldiers boarded a flotilla of six ships manned by 700 pro-Palestinian activists from 50 countries. In June, Israeli naval forces detained the crew of a small ship organised by a pro-Palestinian group called the Freedom Flotilla Coalition as they approached Gaza.

Hamas called Israel's interception of the latest flotilla a “crime of piracy and maritime terrorism against civilians”. The group urged “all defenders of freedom in the world” to denounce it.

