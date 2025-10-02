News

Police shoot suspect after stabbing at synagogue in Manchester

Firearms officers called to scene after reports a security guard had been stabbed and car was rammed

Paul Carey
Lemma Shehadi

October 02, 2025

Police have shot a suspect after a car was driven at members of the public and a person was stabbed at a synagogue in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

A witness rang the police about the car ramming at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning.

Minutes later, a counter-terrorism Operation Plato was declared, and shots were fired by police that hit the suspect.

Four people have been injured by the car and stab wound.

The attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the “immediate danger appears to be over” after reports of a “serious incident” in Crumpsall, north of the city.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources had been sent to the scene.

In a statement, NWAS said: “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

"Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

