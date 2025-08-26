Australia expels Iran ambassador over anti-Semitic attacks on restaurant and synagogue

Australia will expel the Iranian ambassador to the country over Iran's involvement in two anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three other officials were given seven days to leave the country. The incident marked the first such expulsion of an ambassador from Australia since the Second World War, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Mr Albanese said Australian intelligence services had linked Tehran to attacks on a restaurant in Sydney and a synagogue in Melbourne.

“ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks,” Albanese told reporters, referring to the main domestic spy agency.

Australia will also legislate to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation, Mr Albanese said.

Shortly before the announcement, the Australian government told Iran’s ambassador to Australia that he would be expelled. It also withdrew Australian diplomats posted in Iran.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war in Gaza, Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been the target of vandalism and arson.

In October last year, there was an arson attack on the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher takeaway and catering business, in Bondi, Sydney.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures as he leaves the Adass Israel Synagogue after a firebombing in Melbourne, Australia, in December. AP

In December, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was subject to an arson attack. Police charged a man in July and arrested a second suspect earlier this month.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press briefing.

The expulsion of the Iranian diplomat comes amid a growing rift in ties between Australia and Israel after Canberra announced it would recognise a Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Mr Albanese of "betraying" Australia's Jewish community, one of the largest populations of Holocaust survivors per capita.

"While antisemitism is raging in Australia, including manifestations of violence against Jews and Jewish institutions, the Australian government is choosing to fuel it," Mr Netanyahu said on X after Canberra denied a visa to far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman.

