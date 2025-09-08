Man denies murdering Saudi student learning English in Cambridge

A man has denied murdering a Saudi student who was stabbed to death while he was in Cambridge to learn English.

Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, 20, was on a 10-week placement at an English language school when he was killed on August 1. Appearing at Cambridge Crown court on Monday, Chas Corrigan, 21, pleaded not guilty to murder and will now face trial in February.

However, he admitted possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and will be sentenced for that after the trial has concluded. Appearing alongside Mr Corrigan was Peter Corrigan, 50, who pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

The defence barrister Shahnawaz Khan has said the accused was born and brought up in Cambridge and worked as a landscaper. At a previous hearing, prosecutor Gavin Burrell told Cambridge Crown Court that the victim collapsed after sustaining an 11.5cm wound to his neck, which pierced his jugular vein.

The scene of Mohammed Alqassem's murder. The National

“The victim bled out and died of haemorrhaging at the scene. Junior doctors who were nearby tried to assist,” said Mr Burrell.

When Mr Alqassem’s family paid an emotional visit the place where he died, his cousin Abdulmalik Alqassem spoke to The National and paid tribute to his relative. “Mohammed was a very lovely person. He had a big smile and liked to make jokes.”

He said Mohammed's generosity was a mark of his personality, and that he had been keen to help out fellow students who came to the UK to study English.

Mohammed Alqassem was kind and generous, his cousin said. PA

His immediate family are from Makkah, and Abdulmalik said his cousin “served in the Holy Mosque for the whole of Ramadan, bringing iftar to the pilgrims”. Mr Alqassem was buried at the Al Shuhada Cemetery in Makkah.

