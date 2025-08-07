'His life was for others': Saudi student's family pay emotional visit to Cambridge street where he was killed

Propped delicately on the pavement inches from where Mohammed Alqassem was stabbed to death are more than a dozen bouquets left in tribute to the Saudi student.

The 20-year-old's father and cousins have paid an emotional visit to the scene in Cambridge to read the messages from well-wishers and the local community, which includes Middle Eastern students still reeling from the attack so close to their homes.

“May your soul rest in peace,” reads one of the heartfelt messages, written in Arabic and English.

Mr Alqassem, who was on a 10-week placement at a language school in the British university city, died last Friday night from stab wounds to his neck despite the efforts of passing doctors to save his life. A local man, Chas Corrigan, 21, has appeared in court charged with murder and will face trial next year.

As they prepared to return to Saudi Arabia after arranging for Mr Alqassem's body to be repatriated, his family spoke to The National about their pride in his achievements, shock at his death and their concern over safety in the country.

Abdulmalik Alqassem speaks to The National at the scene where his cousin Mohammed Alqassem died. The National

Abdulmalik Alqassem, his cousin, said: “Mohammed was a very lovely person. He had a big smile and liked to make jokes.”

He said Mohammed's generosity was a mark of his personality, and he had been keen to help out fellow students who came to the UK to study English.

“His life was for others. He was very kind. We say in Arabic ‘the thing that is in his pocket is not his, it is for others’,” he said.

Everyone knows there's a lot of stabbings in London but I didn't know there were stabbings in Cambridge Esmat Zeineldin ,

student

“For Saudis who were coming to Cambridge, he started to help them out with the paperwork process regarding the college and make sure some of them are safe. He used to be a kind of mentor and look after people’s safety. Mohammed was a friend to everyone.”

The family were told by the Saudi embassy what happened but had been in disbelief that Mohammed had died.

“In the beginning we thought he was just in the emergency [room] even though the embassy said he had passed. We didn’t believe he had died until we came here and confirmed he was dead and we saw him today.

“He was just a person who came here for 10 weeks but didn’t come back – his friends are in grief – someone who was among us and has now suddenly disappeared.”

The scene where Mohammed Alqassem was killed in Cambridge. The National

The immediate family are from Makkah and Abdulmalik said his cousin “served in the Holy Mosque for the whole of Ramadan, bringing iftar to the pilgrims”.

He said the Alqassems are a large extended family throughout Saudi Arabia and he grew up close to his cousin.

“We played soccer all the time, we played volleyball, we went camping. Every Eid, we have a farm in Taif where we gathered and stayed there for one week.”

The family's view of the UK as a safe country has inevitably been altered by Mohammed's death. This is also reflected in the opinions of Saudis on social media and “unfortunately the view has shifted to Britain not being a safe country”, Abdulmalik said.

Mohammed Alqassem was described as kind and generous. Photo: Supplied

The same point was made by his uncle, who told The National he believed the UK is no longer safe for visitors and tourists.

“We hope this incident will prompt serious reflection on public safety and the protection of innocent lives,” said Majed Abalkhail.

Redevelopment

The street where Mohammed was stabbed is close to Cambridge train station in an area that has been redeveloped in recent years.

Modern apartment blocks, which are home to international students and professionals, surround landscaped areas. Coffee shops and restaurants are nearby, while street food trucks are dotted throughout the area.

At first glance the area is a picture of tranquility but people in the area have expressed fears about crime.

The student served iftar to pilgrims visiting Makkah, his cousin said. Photo: Supplied

Student Esmat Zeineldin, a 24-year-old student from Cairo, talked to The National while standing at the scene looking at the flowers. She and a friend had travelled to pay their condolences to Mr Alqassem.

“I used to always walk along this road late at night and I always felt safe. I don’t think I’ll ever walk here again past 9pm,” she said.

Ms Zeineldin, who has just completed a master’s degree in corporate law, said it was shocking that the stabbing had taken place in a city she had believed was safe.

“Everyone knows there's a lot of stabbings in London but I didn't know there were stabbings in Cambridge. They always claim that Cambridge is safe. I don't find it safe any more.”

Her friend, 27-year-old British-Egyptian PhD student Basel Elgalmi, said the death of Mr Alqassem was “devastating”.

Carole Concha-Bell, 50, who lives nearby, said she was on her balcony when she heard a disturbance and went to the scene when Mr Alqassem had been stabbed.

“Me and my partner and a few other people ran out. We were the first people there. He was face down,” she said.

The area around Mill Park in Cambridge is a home to international students and professionals. The National

Ms Concha-Bell said she was handed a phone to speak to the ambulance service and the operator asked if Mr Alqassem was still breathing.

“I was just screaming at them to hurry up. I was crying because he was very young,” she said.

