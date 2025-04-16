Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim was stabbed to death in Huddersfield in the UK. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Burial fund for stabbed Syrian teenager hits target to take body home

Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim's mother wants him to be buried in the city of Homs

Tariq Tahir
April 16, 2025