Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim had been injured in a bombing attack in Homs. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Teenager stabbed to death in 'safe haven' UK had fled Syria after bombing injury

Family of Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim say he had dreams of becoming doctor to 'heal others after all he endured'

Tariq Tahir
April 08, 2025