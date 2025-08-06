Passing doctors tried to save life of Saudi student stabbed in Cambridge, UK court hears

Doctors tried to save the life of a student from Saudi Arabia after he was stabbed in the neck and lay bleeding to death in the English city of Cambridge, a court was told.

Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, 20, was killed while he was on a 10-week placement at an English language school in Cambridge.

Chas Corrigan, 21, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Alqassem and was refused bail. His trial has been set for February next year.

Prosecutor Gavin Burrell told Cambridge Crown Court that the victim collapsed after sustaining an 11.5cm wound to his neck, which pierced his jugular vein.

“The victim bled out and died of haemorrhaging at the scene. Junior doctors who were nearby tried to assist,” said Mr Burrell.

Defence barrister Shahnawaz Khan said the accused was born and brought up in Cambridge and worked as a landscaper. Mr Corrigan intends to plead not guilty, said the barrister.

Mohammed Alqassem was studying English. Photo: Supplied

Cambridgeshire Police have said that its officers were called to Mill Park in the town at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

Mr Alqassem’s family are in Cambridge to bring his body back to Saudi Arabia, his uncle Majed Abalkhail told The National.

“Mohammed’s father is currently in Cambridge, accompanied by some of his brothers, to follow up on the procedures for bringing Mohammed home, in co-ordination with the Saudi embassy,” he said.

Mr Abalkhail, who has said he believed the UK is no longer safe for visitors, paid tribute to his nephew.

“He had dreams of studying medicine and came to the UK with a heart full of hope and a passion for learning. Unfortunately, his journey ended in tragedy. His family and community are devastated by this horrific loss.”

