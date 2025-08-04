Man charged with murder of Saudi student in UK

A man has been charged with the murder of a student from Saudi Arabia who was stabbed to death while on a 10-week placement in the UK.

Police were called to Mill Park in Cambridge at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

Mohammed Algasim, from Saudi Arabia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.01am on Saturday despite the best efforts of paramedics, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said that the 20-year-old had been on a 10-week placement studying in Cambridge. EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm one of its adult students had died.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that it is believed Mr Algasim was “stabbed in an unprovoked attack”. A postmortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

The force said that Chas Corrigan, of Cambridge, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place. The 21-year-old is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

A 50-year-old man, also from Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.