The moment the phone thief was caught by a police officer in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police
The moment the phone thief was caught by a police officer in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police

News

UK

Police footage shows London mobile phone thief being caught in 60 seconds

Phone thefts in UK capital have reached what have been described as 'epidemic' levels

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

May 15, 2025