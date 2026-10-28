Abu Dhabi students help pack 10,000 winter relief kits to help needy Gazans

Community-spirited university students in Abu Dhabi have joined a nationwide aid drive for Gaza after helping to pack 10,000 winter relief kits for needy civilians.

Young learners at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities turned out in force to prepare the aid packages, containing 70,000 items of clothing and heating supplies aimed at protecting embattled communities from plunging temperatures in the months ahead.

The volunteer effort was organised by the Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment and is in support of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian mission for the enclave.

Hamoud Al Afari, director of UAE relief operations at the Operation Chivalrous Knight campaign, said the participation of the student community highlighted the values of solidarity and generosity instilled in the next generation.

Mr Al Afari said the total amount of humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war in October 2023 has now exceeded 131,000 tonnes, with a value of $4.16 billion.

UAE quest to help one million people

The UAE launched its winter clothing initiative in September to provide warm clothing to one million in the Gaza Strip brace for harsh living conditions during the colder weather.

The strategy aims to provide a critical lifeline for civilians who remain in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

The sharp drop in temperatures in the months ahead is expected to exacerbate the severe challenges brought about by the prolonged war with Israel.

Close to two million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced due to the conflict, leaving them exposed to greater health risks during harsh weather.

At least 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities. A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes, and there has been little progress made towards a permanent peace.

The Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people in Israel and 251 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Dubai Humanitarian this month launched a new air bridge to deliver winter relief to Gaza.

The first flight, carrying essential humanitarian supplies including thermal blankets for Unicef, arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transferred to Gaza. The initiative is being carried out under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The air bridge involves multiple flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying approximately nine metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three more flights were scheduled to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable groups as families prepare for the approaching winter.

Serving up support

Millions of meals are being sent to Gaza under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative. Photo: Wam Show caption: Millions of meals are being sent to Gaza under the Ahmed bin…

The UAE government is also stepping up efforts to provide 10 millions to Gaza under a separate charitable scheme.

The UAE began airlifting food aid to Gaza earlier this month under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative.

The initiative was named in honour of Sheikh Ahmed, brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who died on September 21, to recognise his generosity and philanthropic work.

It brought together volunteers and community members and at Dubai World Trade Centre to prepare food the aid packages for families and children in Gaza.