UAE prepares 10 million meals for Gaza in tribute to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

More than 10 million meals were prepared for Gaza at a Dubai community event on Saturday, honouring the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid's legacy of giving.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) organised the Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event on in collaboration with Operation Gallant Knight 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The initiative brought together volunteers, community members and admirers of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid to prepare food aid packages for families and children in Gaza.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, attended the event alongside senior officials.

"Throughout his life, the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was a symbol of generosity, humility and devotion to Dubai and the UAE," he said.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, said the event reflected the UAE's enduring values. "Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was a key figure in the UAE's national development from the very beginning, known for his distinguished role, recognised contributions and significant social impact," Mr Al Gergawi said.

The 10 million meals campaign comes after the UAE on Thursday launched a major drive to provide warm clothing to one million people in Gaza.

The initiative will offer a lifeline to people bracing for harsh winter weather and plunging temperatures.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has already flown 5,000 winter kits containing 50,000 jackets, seasonal essentials and blankets to help provide warmth and protection for Palestinian families.

Operation Gallant Knight 3, launched in November 2023 under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, has delivered more than $4 billion (Dh14.6 billion) aid to Gaza, representing 46 per cent of all global humanitarian aid sent to the territory.

More than 126,800 tonnes of supplies have been delivered via 796 aircraft, 25 cargo ships and 14,003 trucks.

The MBRGI previously announced $11.7 million in direct food aid in partnership with the World Food Programme in January 2024, benefiting one million people in Gaza.

The foundation, which spent over Dh2.3 billion benefiting approximately 165 million people across 122 countries in 2025, also pledged Dh37 million to support Gaza's healthcare sector, providing essential medical supplies for patients, particularly children.