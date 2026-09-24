UAE launches winter clothing drive to support one million Gazans

The UAE on Thursday launched a major relief drive to provide warm clothing to one million people in the Gaza Strip before winter.

The winter clothing initiative – part of the country's continued support for the enclave – aims to provide a crucial lifeline for civilians in the grip of a humanitarian crisis

The sharp drop in temperatures in the months ahead is expected to exacerbate the severe challenges brought about by the prolonged war with Israel.

Close to two million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced due to the conflict, leaving them exposed to greater health risks during harsh weather.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has already flown 5,000 winter kits containing 50,000 jackets, seasonal essentials and blankets to help provide warmth and protection for Palestinian families.

Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, director of community services at the foundation, said the scheme highlighted the UAE's commitment to providing essential aid to Gaza.

The UAE last week sent 781 tonnes of aid, including food and shelter materials, and nine water tankers to the Gaza Strip.

The essential goods were prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transported to Gaza.

The UAE has sent 14,290 lorries loaded with 136,439 tonnes of aid under a humanitarian campaign launched in response to the start of the war in October 2023. The Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people in Israel and 251 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 73,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities. A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes, and there has been little progress made towards a permanent peace.