UAE sends 781 tonnes of food and shelter supplies and nine water tankers to Gaza

The UAE has delivered a further 781 tonnes of critical aid and nine water tankers to the Gaza Strip in support of Palestinian communities bearing the brunt of a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The vital supplies – including food and shelter materials – were brought to the enclave this week by four aid convoys made up of 57 lorries. Large quantities of essential goods continue to be prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transported to the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has sent 14,290 lorries loaded with 136,439 tonnes of aid under a humanitarian campaign launched in response to the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. The Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people in Israel and 251 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 73,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities. A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes, and there has been little progress made towards a permanent peace.

Aid drive

The Emirates remains at the forefront of efforts to provide financial assistance to Gaza and ensure a steady of flow of aid reaches needy civilians. In August, the UAE passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent.

That funding has helped set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza and has brought thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

Nine water tankers have been sent by the UAE to support the basic needs of civilians. Photo: Wam Show caption: Nine water tankers have been sent by the UAE to support the …

In addition, the UAE's Step of Hope programme, set up in June to help civilians who lost limbs during the war, has fitted prosthetic limbs for dozens of Palestinian amputees since the launch of the campaign.