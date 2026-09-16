UAE floating hospital in Al Arish receives more Gaza patients for specialist care

The UAE's floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has welcomed 11 new patients evacuated from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment.

The latest arrivals bring the total number of patients treated at the medical complex to 115 since the reopening of the Rafah crossing, underlining the scale of the UAE's medical response to the crisis in Gaza.

Specialist medical and nursing teams carried out assessments on the patients' arrival, with tailored treatment plans developed for each case.

The floating hospital was created under Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's broader humanitarian drive aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the suffering caused by the conflict in Gaza.

Under Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has pumped significant resources into addressing the acute healthcare needs of those affected by the crisis.

The floating hospital continues to provide a range of specialised services to patients and injured Palestinians arriving from Gaza, with medical teams on hand to manage complex cases that require advanced intervention.

The reopening of the Rafah border crossing has proved critical in enabling the transfer of patients requiring treatment beyond what is available within Gaza, where healthcare infrastructure has been severely strained.

The UAE's floating hospital has positioned itself as a key resource in bridging that gap, offering specialist care to those who would otherwise be unable to access it.