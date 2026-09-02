UAE foundation pledges Dh3 million to support Gazan amputees

A UAE-based philanthropic organisation has pledged Dh3 million to support the nation’s efforts to provide a lifeline for Palestinian amputees in Gaza.

The Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation announced on Wednesday that it was donating the money to bolster the UAE’s Step of Hope programme, which was established in June to expand support for civilians who lost limbs during the Gaza war.

The Step of Hope programme is part of the wider Operation Gallant Knight 3, set up by the UAE in response to the outbreak of the war in October 2023.

Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesman for Operation Gallant Knight 3, told The National that the Dh3 million donation would play a vital role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to alleviate Palestinians' suffering.

The numbers achieved by the Gallant Knight campaign reflect the UAE’s commitment to supporting those in need, he added.

“The UAE contributed more than $4 billion of aid to Gaza which is 56 per cent of the total global aid. The operation sent more than 130,000 tonnes of aid to the strip,” said Mr Al Shareef.

“More than 176,000 Palestinians received medical treatment in both the field hospital in Gaza and floating hospital in Al Arish.”

Since the launch of the Gallant Knight campaign, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery and humanitarian assistance. In August, it passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent.

That funding helped to set up the floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza and has brought thousands of patients, including many suffering from cancer or war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

The Step of Hope programme has so far fitted prosthetic limbs for 72 Palestinian amputees.

“Safeguarding human life is part of the UAE’s identity and path,” said Sheikh Zayed bin Saif, speaking at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi to mark the announcement of the donation. “The UAE believes human dignity is a responsibility.”

The UAE will always be on the side of human life that needs help, he added.

The nation’s support for those in Gaza was in focus on Saturday when Dubai hosted the Emirates Loves Palestine community event. The event attracted more than 50,000 people from the Palestinian and Emirati communities, as well as UAE residents.