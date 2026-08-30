'Renewed commitment': Gargash sets out UAE support for Palestine after 50,000 celebrate ties in Dubai

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, set out the UAE's steadfast support for the Palestinian people after thousands came together in Dubai to celebrate enduring ties.

Dr Gargash said the huge turnout for the Emirates Loves Palestine community event underlined the “deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and solidarity”.

The senior diplomat said the Emirates would continue to provide a welcoming home for Palestinians and ensure they receive “security and stability”.

“The UAE's position: Renewed commitment and ongoing support,” Dr Gargash wrote on X on Sunday.

He joined about 50,000 people from the Palestinian and Emirati communities – as well as the nation's diverse expatriate population – at Expo City Dubai on Saturday.

It was part of an 'Emirates Loves' series of events to celebrate the heritage and contributions of resident communities in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was also in attendance for what he described as the “largest gathering of the Palestinian community in the world”.

“In this gathering, which expresses the UAE's love for Palestine, we send together a message of pure support and affection”, he said.

Abeer Al Ramahi, ambassador of Palestine to the UAE, expressed her pride and gratitude at the opportunity “celebrate Palestinian heritage and culture together in the UAE”.

“This is a thank you message from the Emirates to Palestine and its people and it is also a big thank you message from the Palestinian people to the Emirates,” she said.

Standing together

The Palestine Loves the UAE event was held in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo: Wam Show caption: The Palestine Loves the UAE event was held in the Gaza Strip…

To coincide with the Emirates Loves Palestine event in Dubai, a Palestine Loves the UAE event was held in the Gaza Strip.

The gathering, which was organised with the support of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3, paid homage to humanitarian ties, as well as Palestinian culture and heritage.

The programme included a heritage exhibition and Palestinian bazaar showcasing local foods, dresses, embroidery and handicrafts.

A traditional Bedouin majlis and a Palestinian henna corner were also on hand, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in popular customs and traditions.

The event also featured a range of artistic and heritage performances, including Al-Dihyah and traditional dabke, music and children's entertainment.

Participants expressed their affection and gratitude towards the UAE and their appreciation for its continued support for residents in the Gaza Strip.

The Dubai event featured a live broadcast from Gaza, connecting attendees at Dubai Exhibition Centre with Palestinians in Ga to reflect the warm relations between the Emirati and Palestinian people.

Stepping up support

The UAE sent a further 903 tonnes of aid to the Gaza Strip last week. Photo: Wam Show caption: The UAE sent a further 903 tonnes of aid to the Gaza Strip l…

The UAE has delivered crucial assistance to Palestine over the years, offering a lifeline to embattled citizens caught up in conflict.

The UAE has been the largest single donor to Gaza in wartime, spending about $3 billion between 2023 and 2025.

It has provided critical aid by land, air and sea – continuing its support even at the height of the Iran conflict – has established field and floating hospitals, and brought wounded and sick Gazans to the Emirates to receive life-saving care.

Another five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip, delivering 903 tonnes of essential supplies on 74 lorries.

The relief package included food, education and shelter materials to help meet the basic needs of Palestinian communities still grappling with the fallout of the Gaza war.