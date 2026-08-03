After 1,000 days of support, value of UAE aid delivered to Gaza reaches $3.8bn

The UAE’s humanitarian mission to Gaza has provided more than US$3.89 billion (Dh14.2 billion) of aid, as the operation marked 1,000 days in support of the Palestinian people.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on November 5, 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid deliveries and humanitarian assistance.

It has set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza, and has brought thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

UAE aid has provided treatment to more than 230,000 patients. Photo: WAM Show caption: UAE aid has provided treatment to more than 230,000 patients…

And the mission, issued under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, marked its 1,000-day milestone with five more humanitarian aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip, delivering 1,056 tonnes of supplies aboard 74 trucks.

More than 126,000 tonnes of relief, medical and food aid have now been delivered to Gaza through more than 770 flights, 25 ships and over 13,000 trucks.

The aid has been processed through the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip and its affiliated medical centres.

Together, these centres have provided treatment to more than 230,000 patients, while also establishing and operating centres that have strengthened healthcare capacity in the area.

Through 81 airdrop missions, more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies have also been delivered to areas inaccessible by land.

Meanwhile, the UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has fitted prosthetic limbs for 51 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the campaign.

The UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has fitted prosthetic limbs for 51 Palestinian amputees. Photo: WAM Show caption: The UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has fitted pro…

The Step of Hope programme was established in June to expand support for civilians who lost limbs during the war.

Under the scheme, patients are assessed on the repurposed vessel, where measurements are taken to customise prosthetic limbs.

Acute food and water shortages

More than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the most recent truce took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Gazans continue to face acute food and water shortages, while much of the population remains displaced after sustained bombardment destroyed their homes.

New data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimates that 74,200 children under the age of five in Gaza will require treatment for acute malnutrition by next year, with more than 11,400 severe and potentially fatal cases.

The UAE has marked 1,000 days of continuous relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Photo: WAM Show caption: The UAE has marked 1,000 days of continuous relief efforts i…

The IPC classifies the entire Gaza Strip as being in “crisis”, the third level on a five-point scale. It forecasts 1.4 million people will experience high levels of acute food insecurity by December.

In June, the UAE announced it would provide an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza.

More than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits are to be distributed across Gaza under the initiative.

The funding was allocated by the Emirates Red Crescent at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman.