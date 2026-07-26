UAE sends food parcels, shelter materials and water tanks to Gaza to ease crisis

The UAE delivered food parcels, shelter materials and 20 water tanks to serve embattled communities in the Gaza Strip this week under a major relief drive.

The 938 tonnes of essential supplies were sent on 76 lorries in five Emirati aid convoys to offer respite to civilians facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The critical packages were prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, before being taken into Gaza.

It is just the latest show of support by the UAE government as it continues to ensure essential aid flows into the enclave to help those in need.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 in response to the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid deliveries and humanitarian assistance.

It has set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza, and has brought thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

The UAE last week sent 980 tonnes of aid – including food, medical and shelter supplies – by road and transported a further 100 tonnes of baby formula, medicine and clothing for Gaza on a plane which set off from Ras Al Khaimah.

While a ceasefire agreed to in October has halted all-out fighting, Gaza continues to be subjected to near-daily Israeli air strikes.

More than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the truce took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Growing hunger risk

Gazans continue to face acute food and water shortages, while much of the population remains displaced after sustained bombardment destroyed their homes.

New data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimates that 74,200 children under the age of five in Gaza will require treatment for acute malnutrition by next year, with more than 11,400 severe and potentially fatal cases.

The IPC classifies the entire Gaza Strip as being in “crisis”, the third level on a five-point scale. It forecasts 1.4 million people will experience high levels of acute food insecurity by December.

Vital aid effort

Last month, the UAE announced it would provide an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza.

More than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits are to be distributed across Gaza under the initiative.

The funding was allocated by the Emirates Red Crescent at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman.