Chickenpox spreads unchecked through Gaza's displacement camps

Doctors in Gaza have seen nearly 10,000 cases of chickenpox in the space of a few weeks, with overcrowding in displacement camps and a lack of water for basic hygiene blamed for the rapid spread of the blister-causing viral infection.

“The situation requires urgent intervention,” Dr Mohammad Abu Afash, director of Medical Relief in the Gaza Strip, told The National. “Medicines, medical supplies, and healthcare services must be provided before the crisis worsens.”

Gaza's infrastructure and health system were severely damaged during two years of war between Israel and Hamas that devastated the Palestinian territory and forced most of the two million population from their homes.

Despite a ceasefire that began last October, hospitals say they are still struggling to provide proper services because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of medicines and medical equipment.

Dr Abu Afash said about 9,500 cases of chickenpox among children were recorded in only the first two weeks of summer, covering the period from late June through the first 10 days of July.

“The environment in Gaza has become highly conducive to the spread of infectious diseases, particularly among children,” he said. “Chickenpox is spreading rapidly in displacement camps and overcrowded areas such as Al Mawasi and camps in central Gaza.”

Sabreen Al Masri, whose family live in a displacement camp in Al Mawasi, was surprised when her daughter Maryam, 11, was diagnosed with chickenpox after a few unexplained spots that appeared on her skin about a month ago quickly turned into large blisters. Maryam had been vaccinated against chickenpox and had already contracted the disease earlier.

“The doctor told me the disease is spreading widely among displaced children, especially those living in tents,” Ms Al Masri told The National.

“We don't have proper bathrooms or enough clean water: a person can only bathe about once a week,” she said. “Even soap and shampoo are difficult to obtain because my husband has no work and we depend entirely on humanitarian aid, which has become increasingly limited.”

A girl infected with chickenpox shows the blisters on her back inside her family's tent in southern Gaza. AFP Info

Maryam remained seriously ill for around 10 days. Before she recovered, her sister, Ayat, 16, developed the same symptoms. Together, the sisters spent more than 20 days battling the illness.

Just a few tents away, Sanaa Ghabboun, 36, is caring for three children who recently recovered from the same illness.

Her children, Muath, Mahmoud, and Raneem, aged between six and 10, contracted chickenpox after most of the children in the camp became infected.

“We are living in the most overcrowded area in Gaza,” Ms Ghabboun told The National.

“There is no adequate water, no proper toilets, no cleaning supplies, and almost no attention from the authorities or humanitarian organisations. People are left alone to face insects and disease outbreaks, and children always suffer the most.

“As soon as we recover from one illness, another appears. Every two or three months, a contagious disease spreads among the children and infects nearly everyone.”

A Palestinian girl carries water bottles in Nuseirat, central Gaza. Reuters Info

Although her children recovered within two weeks, many others in the camp remain ill, she said. “The children scratch constantly because of the severe itching. That makes the disease worse, prolongs recovery, and causes the rash to spread across their bodies.”

Medical professionals say the disease is manageable under ordinary circumstances.

“Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral disease that usually begins with fever and fatigue before progressing to fluid-filled skin blisters,” explained Dr Sharif Matar, a paediatric consultant at Al Rantisi Hospital in Gaza city.

“With appropriate treatment, preventive measures, and adequate hygiene, it is generally easy to control. However, in Gaza's current conditions, containing the disease has become extremely difficult.”

Dr Matar noted that while most children recover within about two weeks with proper care, recovery in Gaza is often prolonged because of medicine shortages, inadequate hygiene, overcrowding, and continuous close contact among children living in displacement camps.

The disease poses a particular risk to children with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems, he said.

Dr Abu Afash said chickenpox was only one of several illnesses affecting children in Gaza, with cases of scabies, skin disease, gastrointestinal infections and allergic conditions also increasing dramatically.

Soaring summer temperatures combined with the shortage of water had created ideal conditions for disease transmission, he said.

“The first line of prevention is personal hygiene. But for many families in Gaza today, maintaining basic hygiene is simply impossible.”