UAE sends 980 tonnes of aid to Gaza in latest humanitarian mission

Five Emirati aid convoys carrying 980 tonnes of food, medical and shelter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip to give much-needed respite to Palestinian communities.

The essential goods were delivered by 62 lorries as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian mission in support of the war-hit enclave.

The critical relief packages sent by the Emirates were prepared through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt.

The Emirates has delivered aid for Gaza by land, air and sea in an effort to ease the suffering of civilians affected by the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, a flight loaded with 100 tonnes of baby formula, medicine and clothing for Gaza set off from Ras Al Khaimah, organised by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club and Dar Al Ber Society.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 in response to the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery and humanitarian assistance.

It has set up a floating hospital in Egypt, two medical centres in Gaza and evacuated thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and civilians wounded in the war, to receive care in the Emirates.

Last month, the UAE announced it would be providing an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza.

While a ceasefire agreed to in October has halted all-out fighting, Gaza continues to be subjected to near-daily Israeli air strikes.

More than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the truce took effect, according to Gaza health officials.