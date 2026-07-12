UAE convoys carrying 792 tonnes of aid enter Gaza

Five convoys from the UAE carrying 792 tonnes of aid entered Gaza this week.

The aid was sent in 59 lorries as part of the UAE's continuing Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign, reported state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The convoys of aid were prepared through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, Wam added.

The operation “underscores the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its long-standing humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need”.

The UAE has provided billions of dirhams' worth of aid, set up a field hospital in the enclave and established another in Egypt, while opening two medical centres in Gaza, the second of which was announced on Thursday. Thousands of Gazans have also been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.