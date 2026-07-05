UAE sends 416 more tonnes of supplies to Gaza under aid drive

The UAE has delivered a further 416 tonnes of critical aid to Gaza under a major humanitarian mission to support embattled Palestinian communities in the enclave.

Four Emirati convoys – comprising 47 lorries – entered the Gaza Strip this week, loaded with essential supplies such as food and shelter materials.

The relief packages were prepared and loaded at the UAE's Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE government set up its humanitarian campaign, Operation Gallant Knight 3, for Gaza[s Palestinian population after the start of Israel's war with Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Under the drive, the UAE has provided billions of dirhams' worth of aid to Gaza, set up a field hospital in the enclave and established a floating hospital in Egypt. Thousands of Gazan patients have been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.

Last month, the Emirates announced it would provide an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza, to offer a lifeline to civilians whose lives have been upended by the conflict.

More than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits are to be distributed across Gaza as part of this latest initiative.