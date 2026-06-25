UAE opens second medical centre in Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3

The UAE has opened a medical centre in the northern part of Gaza, marking the latest step in its humanitarian drive to bolster health care for a population facing a humanitarian crisis.

The UAE Medical Centre, opened as part of the Emirates' Operation Gallant Knight 3 aid campaign, is designed to strengthen the capacity of Gaza's healthcare system, providing both primary and therapeutic care to patients amid the severe challenges facing the sector, state news agency Wam reported.

A number of clinics and medical specialities will be available, helping to meet patients' needs, added Wam.

The centre's opening reflects the broader humanitarian objectives of the UAE's humanitarian campaign in Gaza, established after the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

The centre is the second to be established in Gaza under Gallant Knight 3, after December's launch of one in Khan Younis. Together, the two centres form part of a wider plan to ensure that medical care reaches as many people as possible across the enclave.

The UAE has offered steadfast support to Gaza, even when the Emirates was under attack by Iran.

It has provided billions of dirhams' worth of aid, set up a field hospital in the enclave and established another in Egypt. Thousands of Gazans have also been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.