UAE opens medical centre in Gaza's Khan Younis to deliver emergency care

The UAE has opened a dedicated medical centre in the Gazan city of Khan Younis to provide emergency care to civilians and help ease the strain on health services decimated by the conflict with Israel and chronic supply shortages.

The Emirates Medical Centre boasts several specialised departments and is equipped to support patients needing both primary and urgent care.

The new facility, opened on Sunday, will deliver a much-needed boost to Palestinians in the grips of a humanitarian crisis which has been exacerbated by severe storms sweeping across the Gaza Strip over recent days.

Torrential rain, fierce winds and flooding have left embattled civilians – many displaced and living in makeshift tents – at further risk. An eight-month-old baby died of exposure on Thursday, due to the cold weather after water flooded her family's tent in Khan Younis.

The health sector lifeline is part of the UAE's continued relief operations in the enclave since the war with Israel began in October 2023.

The new medical centre aims to ease the strain on Gaza's beleaguered health sector. Photo: Wam

“The centre is equipped to receive emergency cases as well as patients in need of primary healthcare, with specialised departments and a pharmacy to provide appropriate treatment,” said Dr Sameh Hamid, director of the Emirates Medical Centre.

Hiba Al Najjar, who serves as the World Health Organisation's health co-ordinator in the Gaza Strip, hailed the UAE for its sustained efforts to bolster the territory's under-pressure health sector.

She said the assistance provided by the Emirates had enhanced the capacity of Gaza's health system and helped it to deliver essential care to needy civilians.

Show of solidarity

The UAE opened a 200-bed field hospital in Gaza in December 2023 that has since treated tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The field hospital, which was swiftly assembled by a team of medical professionals and support staff, is equipped with advanced medical technology and supplies.

It specialises in general and orthopaedic surgery and offers anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults. It also provides internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

The Emirates also established a floating hospital – docked at Al Arish in Egypt – on February 24, 2024 as part of its wide-ranging humanitarian support.

The repurposed ship is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories. It has a capacity of 100 patient beds and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives. More than 5,000 surgeries had been conducted aboard the vast vessel.

Meanwhile, the UAE is stepping up efforts to ensure critical aid – including basic food – reaches Gaza. Thousands of Emiratis and UAE residents gathered at Expo City Dubai this month to pack 10 million meals for the people of Gaza.

The mammoth relief effort has been launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with the UAE's humanitarian operations for Gaza.

The meals gathered during the community drive are now being loaded on to the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, which is expected to set sail soon.

